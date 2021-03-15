Leeds United plotting move for forgotten Liverpool star this summer - Reports

According to the Sun, Leeds United are lining up a move for Liverpool outcast Yasser Larouci.

The 20-year-old defender, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has been frozen out of the Liverpool squad by Jurgen Klopp in the current campaign. Despite Liverpool’s defensive crisis this season, the left-back has failed to play a single minute for the first team. Larouci has also struggled to pin down a spot in the Liverpool youth setup.

This is a massive drop for the full-back, who made a couple of senior outings for Liverpool last season. Larouci featured in the Merseyside derby against local rivals Everton in the FA Cup and also started in the tie against Shrewsbury Town as Jurgen Klopp opted to rotate his squad.

The Liverpool youngster’s contract expires in the summer and he has been attracting interest from a few clubs in England, most notably, Leeds United. Reports claim Marcelo Bielsa is monitoring the Frenchman's situation ahead of a potential swoop once his contract runs out in June.

Bielsa looking to bolster Leeds’ defensive ranks with Liverpool starlet

Following their promotion from the English Championship last season, Leeds have settled in the Premier League and Bielsa is now looking to bolster his defence ahead of next season.

While Leeds are known for their relentless and high-energy attacking style of play, they have struggled at the back this season. The Peacocks have hit the back of the net 43 times but have also shipped in 46 goals. They have the fifth-worst defensive record in the Premier League this season.

Marcelo Bielsa has outlined Liverpool’s Yasser Larouci as a potential left-back option as he is reportedly a big admirer of the full-back’s pace and athleticism. A move to Elland Road will undoubtedly favour Larouci, who will get the first-team action he direly seeks at Liverpool.

Leeds, however, will face serious competition from clubs in the English Championship, who are also interested in the Liverpool defender. Reports claim Norwich City and Brentford are also eyeing a summer move for Larouci.