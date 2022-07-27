Leeds United set to rival Liverpool in race to sign Portuguese star - Reports

Leeds United have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race for Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes.

As per Portuguese mediahouse Correio de Manha (via CaughtOffside), the Reds are preparing to open negotiations with Sporting to sign Nunes. The Portuguese midfielder will reportedly be available for a fee of around £45 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

However, Record (via Sport Witness) have now reported that Leeds United are also interested in signing the player. The report added that the Peacocks 'recently asked' Sporting about the player's availability.

It is worth noting that Leeds United and Liverpool aren't the only clubs interested in Nunes. Sport Witness' report indicated that European giants Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have also been linked with the 23-year-old.

Premier League outfits Everton, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also rumored to be interested in signing the midfielder.

Nunes notably has around four years left on his contract with Sporting, which is set to expire in the summer of 2026. He became a permanent first-team member for the Portuguese giants only in 2020.

The youngster has since made 99 appearances across competitions for Sporting, scoring seven goals and laying out eight assists. Nunes has lifted four trophies with the team, including one Eredivisie title, two Portuguese League Cups and the Portuguese Super Cup.

He was particularly impressive last season as Sporting made it into the knockouts of the UEFA Champions League, recording two assists in six matches. Nunes has also won eight caps for Portugal, scoring one goal.

Liverpool and Leeds United have been busy this summer

Both Liverpool and Leeds United have had some notable departures in the ongoing transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds will be without Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino for the 2022-23 season, while Neco Williams has also left Anfield. Leeds, meanwhile, have sold two of their biggest stars in Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips to Barcelona and Manchester City respectively.

However, both sides have also made some solid signings this summer.

Liverpool have signed Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay to refresh their squad. Jesse Marsch's men, meanwhile, have brought in Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Marc Roca, Luis Sinisterra, Rasmus Kristensen and Darko Gyabi.

