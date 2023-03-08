Legendary Real Madrid manager could return to club if Carlo Ancelotti leaves this summer - Reports

Zinedine Zidane could make a blockbuster return to Real Madrid and replace Carlo Ancelotti if the Italian departs in the summer. The iconic former Los Blancos boss has been out of management since leaving the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021.

That was the end of Zidane's second spell with Madrid after previously departing in 2018. The French coach enjoyed a memorable reign as Los Merengues manager, leading the La Liga giants to three consecutive UEFA Champions League trophies. He also won the league title twice.

TC @totalcristiano First thing to note. Zidane is a winner, he sets his team to win. He’s the second most successful manager in Real Madrid’s history judging by his trophy tally, but the most successful in terms of trophies per games played (21 games per trophy won). First thing to note. Zidane is a winner, he sets his team to win. He’s the second most successful manager in Real Madrid’s history judging by his trophy tally, but the most successful in terms of trophies per games played (21 games per trophy won). https://t.co/kp6BFr9PXi

According to SPORT, Zidane is on Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's three-man shortlist to replace Ancelotti. Speculation is growing over the Los Blancos manager being heavily linked with the Brazil national team job.

The reigning European and La Liga champions have endured a topsy-turvy season under Ancelotti. They sit second in the league, trailing first-placed Barcelona by nine points.

A 1-0 defeat to Barca in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal and draws against Atletico Madrid and Real Betis have only plunged more doubts over Ancelotti's future. If the Italian does leave Madrid in the summer, Perez could reportedly try and convince Zidane to return to the Bernabeu for a third time.

However, he is joined by former Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino and Real Madrid's reserve team coach Raul Gonzalez on Perez's shortlist. A decision over Ancelotti's future will be made in the summer.

Real Madrid legend Guti hopes Khvicha Kvaratskhelia joins his former club

Kvaratskhelia is wanted by Guti at Madrid.

Kvaratskhelia has been linked with a move to Real Madrid amid his stellar season with Napoli. The Georgian winger has scored 12 goals and made 15 assists in 27 games across competitions.

The Napoli attacker has stated his admiration for Los Blancos and revealed that he idolized Guti growing up. The Spaniard was asked about Kvaratskhelia's comments while a guest on El Chiringuito de Jugones. He replied:

“I hope one day he can come to Real. I didn’t know I was his idol and if it helped him to see me play like that it was worth it. What can I say to him? Maybe I could send him an autographed shirt of mine if he comes to Madrid, so he doesn’t have to write on it the number 14 I used to wear.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



“We’ve not received new deal proposal yet” agent Jugheli added. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent: “There’s lot of interest from many clubs but he’s only focused on Napoli — he loves the club and the city, he won’t join any other Italian club”, tells CalcioNapoli24“We’ve not received new deal proposal yet” agent Jugheli added. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent: “There’s lot of interest from many clubs but he’s only focused on Napoli — he loves the club and the city, he won’t join any other Italian club”, tells CalcioNapoli24 🚨🔵🇬🇪 #transfers“We’ve not received new deal proposal yet” agent Jugheli added. https://t.co/OXz1esaHYp

Kvaratskhelia's contract with Napoli runs until 2027 and he is valued by Transfermarkt at €60 million. The Georgian only arrived at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona last summer from Dinamo Batumi for a mere €11.5 million.

