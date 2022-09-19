Leicester City admire two managers with Brendan Rodgers on the brink of getting sacked after Tottenham loss - Reports

Leicester City reportedly have two managers on their wishlist to replace Brendan Rodgers following their harrowing 6-2 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

According to The Telegraph (via Express), the Foxes consider former Burnley manager Sean Dyche and Brentford boss Thomas Frank to be potential options.

Dyche is currently without a job after he was sacked by the Clarets in the second half of last season. He enjoyed a spectacular spell at Turf Moor, most notably taking them to the UEFA Europa League qualifiers in 2018.

The English tactician repeatedly ensured Burnley retained their top-flight status, which they lost at the end of last season following his departure.

Frank, meanwhile, led the Bees to a respectable 13th-place finish in the Premier League last season, their first campaign back in the top flight after 74 long years. The team will be looking to do even better this season and are currently ninth with two wins and three draws from seven league matches.

Both managers would bring very different approaches to Leicester if they were to be appointed. Dyche's Burnley were known for their physical and resilient approach as well as their never-say-die attitude and defensive solidity.

Brentford under Frank, meanwhile, have displayed immense attacking flair during their time in the Premier League. The Bees have already scored 15 times in seven league matches this term, only fewer than Manchester City (23), Tottenham (18) and Arsenal (17).

Leicester City remain only winless team in the Premier League this season after Tottenham reverse

Leicester boss Rodgers has been under the cosh since pre-season following a lack of transfer business with the Foxes trying to balance their books this summer. Centre-back Wout Faes was the only major arrival and was a replacement for the outgoing Wesley Fofana rather than an addition that bolstered their depth.

Faes was in the starting XI for their match away to a Tottenham side which has divided opinion this season, but was unbeaten in the league. Rodgers' side even took the lead from the penalty spot through Youri Tielemans just six minutes after kick-off.

However, Harry Kane scored just two minutes later to bring Spurs level. Eric Dier then put them ahead in the 21st minute after Leicester once again failed to deal with a set-piece.

James Maddison popped up with a fantastic finish four minutes before half-time to bring the Foxes level. However, Rodrigo Bentancur punished Wilfred Ndidi's mistake to put Tottenham ahead less than two minutes after the break.

Son Heung-min, who hadn't scored a Premier League goal this term, came off the bench to net a hat-trick as the hapless visitors fell to a 6-2 defeat. With that result, 20th-placed Leicester have now conceded 11 goals in their last two league games and 22 in seven matches this term.

Rodgers' side are also the only team yet to win a game in the Premier League this season after Everton beat West Ham United 1-0 on Sunday (September 18). The Leicester boss could well be out of his current role by the end of the upcoming international break.

