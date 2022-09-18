Leicester City eye move for surprise Premier League manager as possible Brendan Rodgers replacement - Reports

Leicester City are reportedly interested in appointing Brentford manager Thomas Frank as their new head coach as the Premier League club continues to struggle under Brendan Rodgers.

The Foxes, who are currently bottom of the 2022-23 Premier League standings, slumped to their sixth defeat of the season after Tottenham Hotspur mauled them 6-2 at home on Saturday (September 17).

Youri Tielemans opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the sixth minute before Harry Kane equalized for the hosts two minutes later. Eric Dier put Antonio Conte's side ahead in the 21st minute but James Maddison leveled things up four minutes before the break.

Leicester maintained more possession and registered more shots and passes than their opponents but to no avail. In the second half, Rodrigo Bentancur put his side in front in the 47th minute before Heung-min Son scored a 13-minute hat-trick to pile further misery on Rodgers.

According to The Telegraph, Leicester City have identified Frank as a potential replacement for Rodgers but are unsure whether the Danish would be open to departing Brentford. Meanwhile, a potential sacking would cost the Foxes' ownership a hefty £10 million.

Frank has been a refreshing addition to the Premier League's roster of managers since he helped the Bees gain promotion last season. After guiding them to a 13th-place finish, he has opened the season with two wins, three draws and one loss in six games this campaign.

Rodgers, on the other hand, has four more years left on his current deal at the King Power Stadium. The former Liverpool boss has helped the Foxes lift two trophies, including their first FA Cup crown.

Brendan Rodgers wary Leicester City's poor Premier League form

Speaking to Sky Sports after his team's loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Brendan Rodgers opened up about Leicester City's disappointing start to the new Premier League season. He said:

"There is no doubt we've had a tough first seven games, especially after the summer we've had – Tottenham away, Arsenal away, Chelsea away, Manchester United at home and a couple of other games we should win. It [the international break] has probably come at a good time to reset everything, break the cycle from the summer as well."

He added:

"The owners will do what it is they feel they need to do. I'm not daft, I know football, and the last six games don't make great reading. But I have every confidence the team can push on and climb the table if they play like they did in large parts and cut out mistakes."

