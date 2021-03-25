Leicester City handed huge boost in the chase for Barcelona star - Reports

According to Spanish news outlet, El Confidencial, Leicester City have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Barcelona star Francisco Trincao.

In July of 2020, Barcelona completed a shock €31m move for Trincao from Portuguese-based club Sporting Braga. The right-winger had scored eight goals and created six assists in the Primeira Liga. He was touted as the next big thing out of Portugal.

Leicester City have since been linked with the Barcelona forward and the Foxes even tried to secure the player's signature last summer. However, a deal failed to materialize as Barcelona stated they had no intention of accepting any offers for the 21-year-old.

Leicester City are said to once again be interested in Barcelona winger Francisco Trincão, and with the 21 year-old not seeming to fit in Koeman’s new system, it is believed Leicester will have a serious chance at securing a deal this time around! 🇵🇹

[@Sport_Witness]



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/KpJE1eiIve — MadAboutFoxes (@madaboutfoxes) March 24, 2021

Reports claim Leicester City met with the Barcelona board on no less than three occasions, as they were keen on signing the midfielder. However, with Barcelona unwilling to listen to any offers, Leicester City opted to snap up Cengiz Ünder on a loan deal from Italian Serie A side AS Roma.

With Ünder failing to impress at the King Power Stadium this season, Leicester City have rekindled their interest in Barcelona’s Francisco Trincao. Reports from Spain claim Barcelona are now willing to listen to offers for the Portuguese international, whose style of play has seen him struggle to fit into Ronald Koeman’s system.

This comes as a huge boost for Leicester City as Brendan Rodgers looks to bolster his side ahead of next season.

Barcelona have not given Francisco Trincao enough playing time this season

FC Barcelona v SD Eibar - La Liga Santander

Advertisement

Leicester City will look to bring Francisco Trincao to the King Power Stadium once the summer transfer window opens. The 21-year-old has been scarcely used by Barcelona this season, and although he has made 22 league appearances for the club, he has started just twice in the current campaign.

While Trincao averages a little over 25 minutes per game, he has impressed whenever called upon, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the league.

❗After the end of the yesterday's match, Ronald Koeman ordered Miralem Pjanić and Francisco Trincão to remain on the pitch, where they did some additional exercises with trainer Albert Roca.#FCB 🇧🇦 x 🇵🇹



Via (🟢): @scapde_45 [sport] pic.twitter.com/muT7GeQ4e3 — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) March 22, 2021

Leicester City, who are aiming to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this year, will undoubtedly need to strengthen their squad in the summer to prepare for Europe. Trincao will provide competition for the likes of Ayoze Perez and Kelechi Iheanacho and will also get the game time he desires.