Leicester City to rival Arsenal for midfielder - Reports

Leicester City have now joined Arsenal in the race to sign one of the best young central midfielders in the Premier League.

Leicester City will battle Arsenal fr Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma as Brendan Rodgers is a fan of the Mali international, according to The Daily Mirror.

The 24-year-old's agent had confirmed Arsenal's interest in Bissouma earlier this month. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has identified Bissouma as the ideal candidate to partner Thomas Partey in midfield.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma

Leicester are ready to rival Arsenal for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma [Mirror] pic.twitter.com/FnAy1RIZbN — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) March 20, 2021

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is hoping to lure Yves Bissouma with the promise of UEFA Champions League football. Arsenal are keen on signing the 24-year-old but as they are likely to be without European football next season, the Foxes hold an advantage over them.

Brendan Rodgers wants to pair Yves Bissouma with Wilfried Ndidi in midfield, and Brighton & Hove Albion are aware that they will face a battle to keep hold of the youngster beyond the end of the season.

Bissouma joined the Seagulls from LOSC Lille in 2018 and has two years remaining on his current contract. This stands Brighton in good stead to get a solid profit from the sale of Bissouma who they had signed for just £15 million.

His agent Michael N'Cho confirmed back in Bissouma has garnered attention from a raft of top Premier League sides.

I have just spoken with Bissouma’s representative, Michaël N’Cho, who confirmed to me that there is significant interest in Yves from #MUFC, Liverpool, Monaco, two La Liga teams, and also Arsenal — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) December 19, 2020

Advertisement

Yves Bissouma was an Arsenal fan in his childhood. But Leicester City may yet steal a march on them as they can offer him Champions League football. The Foxes are currently third on the Premier League table and poised to finish in the top four.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are languishing at tenth. Bissouma has impressed everyone this season with his performances. He orchestrates play from midfield and is crucial to Brighton going forward with his ball-carrying and retention abilities.

Liverpool have also been linked with Yves Bissouma but even their Champions League hopes are fading right now. Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants Bissouma to replace Georginio Wijnaldum in the Liverpool midfield.

The Dutchman is tipped to leave Anfield this summer. He has entered the final few months of his contract and is almost certain to become a free agent in the summer. Barcelona are linked with Wijnaldum, with Ronald Koeman keen to reunite with the 30-year-old he has previously managed for the Dutch international team.