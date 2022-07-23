Ligue 1 club identify Arsenal player as potential signing: Reports

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is a potential option to replace new Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) signing Hugo Ekitike at Stade Reims, according to L'Equipe [via Get French Football News].

Ekitike was Reims' top goalscorer last season, netting 11 goals from 25 matches across all competitions. However, PSG have snatched him up on a one-year loan deal this summer and are virtually obliged to buy him for €36 million.

The Frenchman's exit has seen centre-forward become a position of concern for Reims. The Ligue 1 club are thus looking to strengthen their attack before the transfer window slams shut next month.

Reims have reportedly drawn up a list of players they could bring in to fill the void left by Ekitike. Among the candidates under consideration by Oscar Garcia's side is Arsenal striker Balogun, as per L'Equipe.

Apart from Balogun, Reims have also identified Genoa's Aleksander Buksa as a potential recruit. Genk's Junya Ito and Sporting Lisbon's Youssef Chermiti have made their way onto the club's wishlist as well.

Reims hope to sign at least two players from the shortlist, according to the aforementioned source. It is thus likely that they will pursue a deal for Balogun, who a contract with the Gunners until 2025.

While Reims are set to bag €36 million from Ekitike's move to PSG, they will not 'overpay' for potential replacements, as per the report. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Arsenal are prepared to sanction a permanent move for Balogun.

How has Folarin Balogun fared for Arsenal?

Balogun rose through the ranks at Arsenal's academy before making his senior debut for the club in 2020. He has since made 10 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, contributing to two goals in the process.

There were concerns that the 21-year-old would swap the north London giants for an overseas club last summer. However, he ended up putting pen to paper on a four-year deal with the club instead.

Balogun went on to join EFL Championship club Middlesbrough on loan in January. He scored and assisted three goals each in 21 matches across all competitions for the north Yorkshire club.

It now remains to be seen if another loan move is on the cards for the striker. He could potentially join Nuno Tavares in securing a temporary move away from the Emirates Stadium. Tavares is close to joining Serie A club Atalanta on loan.

