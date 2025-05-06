Ligue 1 giants in advanced talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate in the summer: Reports

Ligue 1 side Marseille are in advanced talks with Al-Nassr to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Aymeric Laporte this summer, according to La Provence (h/t GOAL). Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly pushing to acquire Laporte's signature due to his experience and leadership traits.

Aymeric Laporte followed in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps in the summer of 2023, trading Premier League football for a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. The Spaniard joined for a reported transfer fee of €30 million and has been one of their best defenders since, scoring nine goals in 69 appearances across all competitions.

However, Laporte has struggled to find success in the Saudi Pro League and is yet to win an official trophy at the club. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have failed to get over the line in all competitions, falling short compared to their rivals, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli.

Ronaldo is now reportedly set to lose a key teammate with Marseille in advanced talks to sign Laporte. The 30-year-old is allegedly intrigued by the possibility of joining the French club, given their form this season. They have flourished under De Zerbi's tutelage and are likely to play Champions League football next season as they are second in the league standings.

"The way he looks after himself day to day" - Alan Hutton tips Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo to continue playing until the age of 45

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton reckons Cristiano Ronaldo can continue to play for another five years due to his fitness routine. Despite being in the twilight years of his career, the 40-year-old has arguably been Al-Nassr's best player this season.

Ronaldo has scored 33 goals and registered four assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Al-Nassr this season. He is also likely to win the Golden Boot, having recorded 23 SPL goals in 27 appearances to date.

Hutton told BoyleSports (via The News Mill):

“Cristiano Ronaldo probably feels that he could play to 45, no problem. Where he’s playing at this moment in time, it’s not the highest level. I know there’s some big names out there, the way he looks after himself day to day, there’s no reason that he can’t go and play for another few years. He’ll feel that he can, no problem. He’ll feel that he can still score goals. So I feel that he would go on for as long as possible. And rightly so. If you feel good, why shouldn’t you?”

Ronaldo is expected to feature for Al-Nassr in their next fixture against Al-Ittihad on Wednesday, May 7.

