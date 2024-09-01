Ligue 1 side interested in signing former Manchester United star Anthony Martial: Reports

Ligue 1 outfit LOSC Lille are reportedly interested in roping in Anthony Martial, who left Manchester United earlier this June, on a free transfer.

Martial, who will turn 29 later in December, left United at the end of his deal prior to the start of the 2024-25 season. He started just seven of his 19 total appearances for United last season, netting just two goals.

Now, according to French publication RMC Sport, Lille are keen to sign Martial on a Bosman move as they are on the lookout for a new striker.

Should the former Manchester United striker secure a move to Lille this summer, he would serve as a backup to Canadian star Jonathan David.

During his nine-year-long stint at Manchester United, Martial scored 90 goals and laid out 47 assists in 317 appearances across competitions.

Michael Dawson claims Manchester United star has made a mistake by joining Chelsea

Earlier this Friday (August 30), Chelsea signed Manchester United star Jadon Sancho on a season-long loan switch with an obligation to buy.

Speaking on Sky Sports, ex-Tottenham Hotspur star Michael Dawson shared his thoughts on Sancho's loan move. He said (h/t Football365):

"It's a surprising move for me when I look at the players already at Chelsea in that wide area. Jadon Sancho is a good player, let's not forget that. He was a superstar at Borussia Dortmund, he went to United and it didn't work out for him. But to go to Chelsea, why will it be any different there? Where's he going to play? I honestly thought he needed to go somewhere where he was going to play."

Dawson, who represented Spurs between 2005 and 2014, continued:

"I think he's the kind of player who wants to be playing week in, week out. He's going to be in and out [of the team] like you won't believe at Chelsea. Chelsea is an absolutely crazy place right now. You're bringing in Sancho for [Raheem] Sterling. It blows my mind."

Sharing more thoughts on the 24-year-old winger, Dawson concluded:

"It hasn't worked for him at United, it did at Dortmund. That seemed like home to him and he was playing his best football there. The clubs he played for are unbelievable but he needs to play [regularly]."

After suffering a big fallout with Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag past season, he sealed a short-term loan switch to Borussia Dortmund. He contributed three goals and three assists in 21 overall outings for BVB.

Overall, Sancho has found the back of the opposition net 12 times and registered six assists in 83 overall appearances for Manchester United.

