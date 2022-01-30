Ligue 1 side waiting for 'green light' from Manchester United outcast to complete loan move: Reports

Manchester United have been trying to offload Phil Jones for the past few years. However, the 29-year-old have been sidelined due to injury for a long period of time. Now, according to the latest report from Fabrizio Romano, Phil Jones has finally got a suitor for him and it is Ligue 1 side, Bordeaux.

The story of Phil Jones' career at Manchester United is a fascinating one. It was legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson who signed Jones from Blackburn Rovers back in 2011.

Sir Alex was heavily impressed with Jones' leadership quality and his technique during his time at Blackburn Rovers. Ferguson had high expectations for the England international as he even publicly stated that Jones could be the best ever player for the club.

Well those words have now come back to bite Ferguson as his predictions were far from reality. In his 11 year career with the Red Devils, Phil Jones has only made 201 appearances for his club.

Disappointingly, Jones has missed around 205 games for United due to a series of injuries he has suffered since joining the Red Devils in 2011. Even when he has had the chance to play for the club, the 29-year-old hasn't been convincing enough at the back.

Transfer News @TransferChecker



“I think Jones may be one of the best players we have ever had, no matter where we play him. At 21 years of age, he is going to be a phenomenal player. I think he can play anywhere on the pitch"



You sure about that? Sir Alex Ferguson on Manchester United's Phil Jones:“I think Jones may be one of the best players we have ever had, no matter where we play him. At 21 years of age, he is going to be a phenomenal player. I think he can play anywhere on the pitch"You sure about that? Sir Alex Ferguson on Manchester United's Phil Jones:“I think Jones may be one of the best players we have ever had, no matter where we play him. At 21 years of age, he is going to be a phenomenal player. I think he can play anywhere on the pitch"You sure about that? 😂 https://t.co/30Urx40yFL

Phil Jones recently returned to full fitness after being sidelined out of the game for more than a year. After impressing Interim manager Ralf Rangnick in recent training sessions, the German coach started him next to Raphael Varane against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Even though Jones put out a solid display against Wolves, he wasn't able to help the team win the match as they lost 1-0 to the away side.

Now, according to the latest report from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United could let Phil Jones leave the club on a loan deal. Ligue 1 side Bordeaux have sent an offer to the Red Devils to sign the England international on loan for the rest of the season. The report from Romano said United are ready to accept an offer from Bordeaux as they want Jones to have more playing time for the rest of the season.

Manchester United are also looking to seal a loan deal for Donny Van de Beek

According to the latest report from Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are interested in sending Donny Van de Beek on loan until the end of the season. Romano claimed United have agreed offers from Everton and Crystal Palace in the last few days. The future destination for Van de Beek could be finalized by the player himself.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC #EFC



Van de Beek will pick his next club in the next hours. Donny van de Beek update. Everton have an agreement in place with Manchester United on straight loan deal, paying 100% salary until June. Decision only up to the player between Crystal Palace and Everton now.Van de Beek will pick his next club in the next hours. Donny van de Beek update. Everton have an agreement in place with Manchester United on straight loan deal, paying 100% salary until June. Decision only up to the player between Crystal Palace and Everton now. 🇳🇱 #MUFC #EFCVan de Beek will pick his next club in the next hours. https://t.co/4V5EGXp50M

United are looking for a simple loan deal with no obligation to buy the player as the Red Devils want him to be part of the squad for next season. The same goes for Manchester United star Anthony Martial, who was recently sent on loan to Sevilla.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Red Devils want Martial back for next season as the future of these players will be decided by the permanent manager who will replace Rangnick in the summer.

Edited by Diptanil Roy