Ligue 1 star ready to take financial hit to join Barcelona next summer: Reports

Jonathan David is prepared to join Barcelona next summer, and the Lille striker is willing to take a pay cut to facilitate the move. According to SPORT (via Barca Universal), the Canadian international is eager to move to the Catalan side, but they have not made a formal approach for his services.

The Spanish giants have decided to go all out to get a new left winger in the next transfer window, and as a consequence, signing a new striker is not a priority. With Ferran Torres stepping up as an adequate alternative to Robert Lewandowski, who has just renewed his contract at Barca, the club feel that the centre-forward role is well covered.

David, who is out of contract at Lille in the summer, has already ruled out extending his contract. This makes him a resounding target of several top clubs, among them Inter Milan, Juventus, and other Premier League sides. His first destination remains Barcelona, which he considers his dream club.

While David is willing to take a financial hit, Barca have shown no urgency, nor have they placed any emphasis on signing him. David and his representatives have sat waiting and it is reported that he has until the end of April to decide his future.

David has already attracted attention from Europe’s big clubs with his stellar displays in Ligue 1, where he has scored 14 goals in 24 appearances.

Liverpool winger linked to Barcelona summer move

Luis Díaz may be on the move this summer, with Barcelona showing strong interest. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed (via Football Espana) there was a “concrete possibility” that the Colombian winger would leave Anfield, with Barca keen to recruit a left-sided attacking player.

Barca have held admiration for him, with sporting director Deco believed to view the Portuguese as a priority signing. But finances might be a big obstacle. Even with financial difficulties, the Catalan giants are eager to bolster their squad and Díaz is one of their number one targets.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are in a strong position, with Díaz tied down until 2027. He has rejected multiple Saudi calls before. However, this has changed now a heavyweight such as Barca are in the race. Barca’s ongoing financial struggles could see them do alternative deals, including swap agreements or staggered payment plans.

