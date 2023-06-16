Ligue1 midfielder 'seduced' by Liverpool plans and wants to join Jurgen Klopp's side - Reports

OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram is open to leaving the Ligue 1 club this summer, having been enticed by Liverpool, according to French daily L'Equipe (h/t The ECHO).

The Reds announced the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion last week. They are keen to make as many as two more additions to their midfield, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on their way out.

Liverpool have thus been linked with several players, including Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch and Borussia Monchengladbach's Kouadio Kone. They have also been credited with a concrete interest in Nice star Thuram.

L'Equipe claimed last month that Jurgen Klopp's side have opened talks with Nice over a deal for Thuram. It was said at the time that both the player and his employers have no desire to part ways.

However, the Merseyside-based club continue to prioritize the signing of the France international. According to the same newspaper (via the aforementioned source), the Premier League giants have intensified contacts in recent weeks.

Furthermore, Thuram, 22, is no longer against the idea of leaving Nice, according to the report. In fact, the central midfielder is said to have been 'seduced' by the project on offer at Liverpool.

The Nice star is currently with the France U21 national team for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. The tournament will take place in Georgia and Romania from June 21 to July 8. Liverpool may have to wait until the end of the competition to finalize the signing of Thuram.

Thuram joined Nice from AS Monaco on a free transfer ahead of the 2019-20 season. He has since made 138 appearances across competitions for them, bagging eight goals and 11 assists. The midfielder's contract with Les Aiglons runs until 2025.

How did Liverpool target Khephren Thuram fare in his last game for OGC Nice?

Khephren Thuram played 48 games across competitions for OGC Nice in the 2022-23 season, scoring two goals and providing eight assists. His last appearance for the team came in their 2-0 loss to RC Strasbourg in Ligue 1. However, he was forced off the pitch with an injury 43 minutes into the match.

The Frenchman last played 90 minutes for Nice against Stade Rennes in Ligue 1 in May and helped them win 2-1. He started alongside Hicham Boudaoui and Aaron Ramsey in midfield but had a largely quiet game.

Thuram completed two of three dribbles attempted, while his only shot was blocked. He had 42 touches of the ball but gave away possession seven times. The midfielder, meanwhile, completed 28 passes with 97% accuracy.

The 22-year-old won two freekicks for the Ligue 1 side but committed four fouls himself. In defense, he made one clearance and tackle each.

