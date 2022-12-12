Lionel Messi could announce Argentina retirement if he wins 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Argentina star Lionel Messi could retire from the national team if he wins the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to Spanish news outlet El Nacional.

La Albiceleste are into the semi-finals of the tournament and will face Croatia for a place in Sunday's showpiece clash at the Lusail Stadium.

Messi has been at the heart of Argentina's proceedings, scoring four goals and assisting twice more to emerge as one of the best players in the competition.

The 35-year-old revealed that this is his last World Cup with the Sky Blues, but hasn't said anything about retirement yet. El Nacional reports that he may hang up his boots should his team go all the way.

Messi picked up his first international trophy with Argentina last year by winning the Copa America and finally getting the monkey off his back. But it's the World Cup that he's dearly yearned for, a prize that has eluded him so far.

In four previous appearances, the closest he came was in 2014 when Argentina reached the final, only to lose 1-0 to Germany in extra time.

Winning the ultimate prize would finally put him in the same bracket as Argentina's late World Cup-winning captain Diego Maradona, and perhaps even settle the long-winded 'greatest of all time' debate.

There are still two more games to go should they even reach the final, although on their current form, it won't be surprising to see Lionel Messi and Co. march to a third title.

Argentina face Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals

Argentina's quest for a first World Cup title since 1986 continues in the semi-finals against Croatia, who knocked out their arch-rivals, Brazil, in the quarter-finals.

The Vatreni, the runner-up of the 2018 edition in Russia, have made another deep run in the World Cup on the back of some amazing performances.

They've shown incredible fighting spirit in the face of defeat, coming back from a deficit in all three games they've fallen behind in to avoid a loss.

Argentina may be the favorite on paper but Croatia won't make it any easier for them and can expect another tough encounter, like the one in the last World Cup where they were beaten 3-0 by them in the group stages.

