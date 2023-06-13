Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo will reportedly be enrolling their children in the same school Shakira's children attend in Miami.

The Messi family will be heading to Miami, Florida, this summer after the Argentine icon agreed to join MLS side Inter Miami. His three boys, Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro 5, will also join him in the United States.

According to the Argentine newspaper La Nacion (via El Tiempo), Messi will look to enroll his three boys in the same school popstar Shakira's children attend. They will be reunited, as the Colombian's children's father is Messi's former Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique.

Shakira's children Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, attend Miami Country Day School, which is one of the most exclusive schools in the area. It looks likely that they will be joined by Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo's children at the school.

Miami Country Day School claims to be (via its website):

"Dedicated to educating the whole child, preparing them for college as well as life beyond schooling."

It adds:

"(It) is an independent, coeducational, nonprofit learning community with approximately 1,270 students in Pre-Kindergarten 3 through Grade 12, designed to meet the needs of every student, every day, everywhere."

The school is a 25-minute drive from popular destinations like Concunt Grove, Aventura Mall, the central airport and Lincoln Road. It's also located 15 minutes north of downtown Miami.

The school reportedly has an annual fee of between $33.8-46 million. This payment doesn't include uniform or transportation, but each child does receive lunch prepared by chefs and nutritional professionals.

Lionel Messi's children are set to attend their first school outside Europe. His and Antonela Roccuzzo's three boys may just have some familiar faces to help them adapt to life in the United States.

Shakira has taken her two boys to Miami following her split with Pique last year. The Colombian headed to the United States in April, leaving Barcelona after spending several years in Catalonia with the former Blaugrana defender.

Antonela Roccuzzo posted emotional tribute to Lionel Messi as he paraded World Cup trophy with his family

Lionel Messi sealed his legacy as one of, if not, the greatest players in history last year. The legendary forward led Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in eight games along the way.

The soon-to-be Inter Miami attacker finally got his hands on the World Cup trophy and was soon parading it in his home country. He did so during the March international break that saw him participate in friendlies against Curacao (7-0 win) and Panama (2-0 win).

Lionel Messi took to the pitch at the Estadio Monumental with the World Cup trophy and his family. He was joined by his fellow Argentine teammates and their family members, too.

It was a heartwarming moment and one that Roccuzzo couldn't resist posting on Instagram. She uploaded a snap of Messi, herself and their three boys celebrating Argentina's World Cup triumph.

Lionel Messi is set to be in action for La Abiceleste in friendlies against Australia (June 15) and Indonesia (June 19). He will then head to Miami with Roccuzzo and their children as they begin the next phase of their life in the United States.

