Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo could look for new house in strict neighborhood where rule break could result in jail: Reports 

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo are looking to settle in Botaniko Weston, a private enclave of 125 luxurious residences along with their children, according to Argentine media outlet TN. However, the neighborhood is notorious for being relatively strict, where any rule break could result in a jail sentence.

Lionel Messi is in search of a new house for his family following his high-profile move to Inter Miami. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was officially confirmed to have signed for the MLS club on July 15 before being unveiled to the fans the very next day.

Since the 36-year-old's arrival in Miami, various photos surfaced of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo visiting different houses and mansions. Even though the move hasn't been finalized in nearly a month, the couple have reportedly decided to move into Botaniko Weston.

The gated community is known for being the most exclusive of its kind in the area. It offers dozens of facilities and also blends well in a beautiful and luscious environment. Tennis legend Serena Williams notably lives there as well.

The elusive Botaniko Weston may sound too good to be true, therefore it comes as no surprise to learn there is one drawback. They have very strict rules, for which several penalties may be imposed if they aren't adhered to.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the ruleset includes:

“From now on, no one can go ring the bell at another house because it is prohibited. Basically, it's illegal. It is forbidden to disturb someone by regulation of the neighborhoods and even of the United States and, of course, you cannot film or take pictures. If someone does it and is reported, he will be fined and could even go to jail ."

Purchasing a new residence in the 120-acre gated community won't come cheap for Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo. Property prices at Botaniko Weston currently range between $3,600,000 and $4,250,000.

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo explains Argentine superstar's new Marvel celebrations

The Argentine has made an instant impact at Inter Miami, scoring five goals and providing one assist in three appearances so far. He also opted to use two interesting celebrations, which were later explained by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo on Instagram.

The Argentine icon scored a brace against Atlanta United in their Leagues Cup clash on July 25. Following his first goal, he held his hand out in a choke sign. Seven days later, after scoring his first goal against Orlando City, he crossed his arms across his chest.

Antonela Roccuzzo posted a story on her Instagram account captioning it, "De Asgard a Wakanda (From Asgard to Wakanda)." Both places are fictional places in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, depicting Lionel Messi emulating superheroes Thor and Black Panther, respectively.

Messi's sons are reportedly big Marvel fans so it can be alluded that the Argentine superstar is tributing each goal for his children.