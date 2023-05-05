Lionel Messi asks Joan Laporta to sign PSG teammate at Barcelona: Reports

Lionel Messi reportedly wants Barcelona to re-sign Neymar in the summer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentine is keen on continuing with the Brazilian on the pitch and has requested Joan Laporta to get him on board.

As per a report in El Nacional, Messi is set for a return to Barcelona, and he wants his PSG teammate to join him. The FIFA World Cup winner has requested the Catalan side to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou in the summer.

The Brazilian was interested in returning to Camp Nou and confirmed to the legendary striker Ronaldo that he had tried everything. However, it was not financially possible for the Catalan side to re-sign the PSG star, and he had to stay put at Parc des Princes.

PSG are ready to part ways with Neymar at the end of the season, and their fans are also keen on seeing the back of the Brazilian. Reports suggest the Ligue 1 side are open to a loan move with an option to buy inserted in the contract.

Will Lionel Messi move back to Barcelona?

Lionel Messi and Barcelona are in talks over a possible return to Camp Nou. However, a move is still hanging in the balance as the Catalan side have financial issues.

Joan Laporta has been keen on re-signing the forward since last summer and told CBS Sports:

"I have known Messi since he was a kid, and I love Leo. I feel in moral debt to Messi. He's the best player in our history and I will do my best in order to ensure he can have the best ending of his career with a Barça shirt on. I would like to bring him back. It will not be easy but I think with the correct strategy we could do it.

"I think Messi has been the most important player in our history. During a long period of success he was the leader. He was the one who excited our supporters. We will do our best to have Messi ending his career at Barcelona and being applauded by everyone."

Apart from Barcelona, Al-Hilal and Inter Miami CF are also keen on signing Lionel Messi. As for Neymar, Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with the Brazilian.

Poll : 0 votes