Lionel Messi and Barcelona had 'positive' talks over new contract - Reports

Contract talks between Barcelona and Lionel Messi have been progressing well, according to ESPN. It has been reported that Messi's father and agent recently had a meeting with Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

According to Catalan TV3, Messi has put his first informal proposal in front of the Barcelona board, with Joan Laporta happy with the financial figures. Blaugrana are hoping to tie down Lionel Messi for at least another couple of seasons.

Sources close to ESPN have reported that the Argentine's priority is to stay at Barcelona for the foreseeable future. This will mean that the 33-year-old will have to accept a new contract on much lower wages. Currently Lionel Messi earns close to €70 million per annum.

Barcelona are pretty confident that Messi will sign a new deal and commit to his long-term future at the club.

Lionel Messi wants to learn about Barcelona's future goals before committing to a new deal

Despite having a positive meeting with the Barcelona hierarchy, Lionel Messi wants to find out about the club's future ambitions before signing a new deal. According to ESPN, he is more keen on Barcelona's future sporting projects than a lucrative financial offer.

Earlier this month it was reported that Lionel Messi wants a 5-year deal at Barcelona which will contain both playing and non-playing roles at the club. According to the rumored deal, the Argentine wants to play for Barcelona until the 2022 World Cup before joining an MLS side.

Messi reportedly wants to end his playing career in America before returning to take up the role of the club ambassador.

Lionel Messi will also want a more competitive team next season which can compete both domestically as well as on the European front. Barcelona have already begun their preparations for next season. The Catalans have signed the Man City duo of Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero on free transfers and are also looking to bring in Memphis Depay and Gini Wijnaldum.

Lionel Messi is currently with the Argentina setup as they prepare for the World Cup Qualifiers and the Copa America. With Messi away on international duty, his father has taken charge of handling the contract negotiations with Barcelona.

