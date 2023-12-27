Lionel Messi calls ex-Manchester United star to join him at Inter Miami: Reports

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has extended an invitation to Argentine compatriot and former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo to join him in Florida. This comes in the wake of the legendary playmaker's crucial role in shaping Inter Miami's transfer policies since his high-profile switch last year.

The Herons have been transformed dramatically following Messi's arrival over the summer, as the club witnessed an influx of top-tier talent. Ex-Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets opted to join the playmaker in Florida, and more recently, Luis Suarez has also made the move.

Now, according to Continental 590 radio (via Mirror), Marcos Rojo, currently playing with Boca Juniors, could be the next big addition. Although Rojo does not feature in the Argentina national team anymore, he racked up an impressive tally of 61 international appearances for his country, many alongside Lionel Messi.

Rojo's evolution from a left-back to a central defender is particularly noteworthy, especially as Inter Miami desperately seek to bolster their defense. Last season's leaky defense, conceding 54 goals in 34 league games, has shown the urgent need for an experienced hand like Rojo in the backline.

The trajectory of Inter Miami in the recent past has been a rollercoaster of sorts. The team's resurgence was evident with Lionel Messi's entry, as they won the Leagues Cup, marking the club's first-ever silverware.

However, the club's playoff aspirations suffered a setback towards the season's end, as they struggled to meet expectations in Messi's absence due to his intermittent injury woes.

Looking ahead, the 2024 MLS season is set to kick off on February 21, and if Messi can convince Rojo to join the club, the Herons can boast of another star player in their ranks.

Lionel Messi has unveiled fresh haircut during holiday break in Rosario

Lionel Messi has once again caught the public's eye after he made a change in his appearance. During his Christmas holiday in his hometown of Rosario, the legendary forward revealed a new haircut.

Dany Ale, his stylist, took to Instagram to post an image of the football icon sporting his new look. According to Marca, the public were not privy to the new look at Carla Rocuzzo's wedding, where Messi was expected to make an appearance.

The exclusive wedding of Messi's wife's sister became the talk of the town, not just for the glamorous affair it was,but also for the intense security measures surrounding the event. The heightened security drew the attention of locals, fueling speculation about Messi's potential attendance.

Despite this, the Argentine chose not to attend the ceremony, and his absence was reportedly attributed to concerns over security. Opting for safety, Messi decided to steer clear of the public gathering, keeping his new look under wraps for a while longer.