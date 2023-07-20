Lionel Messi expected to be named Inter Miami’s new club captain: Reports

According to TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, Lionel Messi is set to be named Inter Miami's new club captain. The Argentine skipper was unveiled in front of the fans at the DRV PNK Stadium on July 16.

Messi is set to make his debut at the same venue against Liga MX side Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup clash on Friday, July 21. The 36-year-old is expected to be named the captain of the team as well.

Messi joined the MLS side as a free agent after his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract came to an end on June 30. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner brought an end to his glowing stint in European football to embark on a new journey in the MLS.

Lionel Messi will have his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets by his side at Inter Miami. The legendary Spanish midfielder also completed a move to the club as a free agent.

Messi and Co. will look to better Inter Miami's position on the league table under the tutelage of former Barca coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino. The Miami-based club are currently placed 28th in a 29-team league.

Cruz Azul star spoke about facing Lionel Messi as the Argentina captain braces for Inter Miami debut

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami is set to bring a massive amount of attention to the MLS and other tournaments that the Miami-based team will be part of.

Ahead of their next game against Inter Miami, Cruz Azul Carlos Salcedo is looking forward to the opportunity of testing his mettle against one of the greatest footballers of all time. Speaking about facing Messi, Salcedo said (via El Grafico):

"Messi's presence gives a special touch to the match with Inter Miami, it motivates me to have him in front of me. Before I knew he was coming, the approach was totally different from this situation. I'm excited."

He added:

"The respect and admiration that I have for Messi is enormous. I want to greet Messi and thank him and express my admiration. He and Cristiano have been an inspiration. Obviously, I'm going to ask him for a photo with my son, who admires him."

Lionel Messi, despite being 36, remains a superb player and fans will hope that he can bless US Soccer with his magic in the near future.