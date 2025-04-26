Lionel Messi frustrated with Javier Mascherano due to Inter Miami team set up: Reports

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is reportedly frustrated with the way head coach Javier Mascherano has opted to set up the side in recent weeks. The Herons are facing elimination from the CONCACAF Champions Cup after their 2-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps during the week.

Ad

An independent source on X has reported that Messi is unhappy with the tactics employed by Mascherano for the last few Inter Miami games. The report states that the 37-year-old has been vocal about this privately, making it clear that he is frustrated with the coach.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Inter Miami have won two and drawn two of their last five games, with their only defeat coming in Canada against the Whitecaps. In this time, Lionel Messi has scored three times and has failed to provide any assists for his teammates.

Javier Mascherano was named as Inter Miami's head coach after Gerardo Martino left the position at the end of an unsuccessful playoff run in the 2024 season. The former Barcelona midfielder has lost only two of his games as coach so far, but his former teammate Messi is unhappy with how he sets up his team.

Ad

Mascherano has mostly opted for a 4-4-2 system with Messi and Luis Suarez leading the line. The former Argentina U-20 coach was criticized for his in-game management by several fans in the wake of his side's defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps.

Lionel Messi continues to be key to Inter Miami and their hopes of silverware this season. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man has found the net eight times in 12 appearances this season despite injuries slowing him down.

Ad

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez set for rest in FC Dallas meeting: Reports

Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will be rested for their game against FC Dallas in the MLS, as per reports. The pair started for the Herons in their midweek defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

ESPN reports that both Messi and Suarez did not join in in the 15 minutes of training open to media personnel on Friday. Goalkeeper Oscar Ustari and midfielder Sergio Busquets were also absent for the open training session, with Busquets doing individual work.

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano will look to shuffle his pack with one eye on the Champions Cup semi-final second leg against Vancouver Whitecaps. Before then, however, he will hope his side can manage without Messi and Suarez, and maintain their unbeaten start to the domestic campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More