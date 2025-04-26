Lionel Messi frustrated with Javier Mascherano due to Inter Miami team set up: Reports

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is reportedly frustrated with the way head coach Javier Mascherano has opted to set up the side in recent weeks. The Herons are facing elimination from the CONCACAF Champions Cup after their 2-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps during the week.
An independent source on X has reported that Messi is unhappy with the tactics employed by Mascherano for the last few Inter Miami games. The report states that the 37-year-old has been vocal about this privately, making it clear that he is frustrated with the coach.
Inter Miami have won two and drawn two of their last five games, with their only defeat coming in Canada against the Whitecaps. In this time, Lionel Messi has scored three times and has failed to provide any assists for his teammates.
Javier Mascherano was named as Inter Miami's head coach after Gerardo Martino left the position at the end of an unsuccessful playoff run in the 2024 season. The former Barcelona midfielder has lost only two of his games as coach so far, but his former teammate Messi is unhappy with how he sets up his team.
Mascherano has mostly opted for a 4-4-2 system with Messi and Luis Suarez leading the line. The former Argentina U-20 coach was criticized for his in-game management by several fans in the wake of his side's defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps.
Lionel Messi continues to be key to Inter Miami and their hopes of silverware this season. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man has found the net eight times in 12 appearances this season despite injuries slowing him down.
Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez set for rest in FC Dallas meeting: Reports
Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will be rested for their game against FC Dallas in the MLS, as per reports. The pair started for the Herons in their midweek defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
ESPN reports that both Messi and Suarez did not join in in the 15 minutes of training open to media personnel on Friday. Goalkeeper Oscar Ustari and midfielder Sergio Busquets were also absent for the open training session, with Busquets doing individual work.
Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano will look to shuffle his pack with one eye on the Champions Cup semi-final second leg against Vancouver Whitecaps. Before then, however, he will hope his side can manage without Messi and Suarez, and maintain their unbeaten start to the domestic campaign.