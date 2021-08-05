Lionel Messi 'hours away' from Barcelona contract renewal - Reports

Lionel Messi's contract saga is reportedly coming to an end as the Argentine has landed in Barcelona. The forward is expected to pen a new deal at Camp Nou and remain at the club for at least another season.

Barcelona are working on reducing their wage bill, but their most important task is extending Lionel Messi's contract. The Argentine is a free agent right now but is not expected to join any other club this summer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed talks behind the scenes with Lionel Messi. He revealed the talks were going smoothly and the Argentine wanted to stay at the club. He said:

"We are working on it. This hasn't been completely resolved yet, but it is progressing well. We are doing everything we can within our capacity & I continue to see high chances of Messi staying. He wants to stay."

Reports suggest Lionel Messi has agreed a five-year deal at the club and will also be taking a 50% wage cut.

Según varios medios, Jorge Messi ya ha aterrizado en Barcelona. La reunión con el club será esta tarde para dejar zanjado su contrato para las próximas cinco temporadas y por fin formalizar la noticia que todos los aficionados azulgranas están esperando. pic.twitter.com/b9EoLPohcH — Manu Heredia (@ManuHeredia21) August 5, 2021

LaLiga unwilling to help Barcelona register Lionel Messi

LaLiga are adamant on Barcelona cutting their wage bill this summer without fail. The league's president, Javier Tebas, confirmed they would not be helping the Catalan side by bending the rules.

He told Radio Marca:

"No, I won't [turn a blind eye] for Messi, it's impossible. There are many workers [at LaLiga] and in the economic control [department] as well. This is a right that the clubs have and we have to safeguard the integrity of LaLiga.

"We often have to explain [the economic controls] to agents and players because they don't know about it or think clubs are deceiving them, and we've had to explain it in recent years. We'll have to analyse everything properly, because if there are dismissals for economic reasons but then they bring in Messi and others... we'd have to look into that."

Barcelona are expected to get some relief from LaLiga as reports suggest the league has sold 10% of its shares to Capital Partners for $3 billion. Spanish clubs are reportedly set to get a share of the sale.

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Football on Facebook? Follow us for the latest updates

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava