Lionel Messi impressed by Manchester United youngster's ability and confidence: Reports

Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho Ferreyra has impressed Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. According to the Mirror, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been largely impressed with the ability and confidence at the tender age of just 17.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni is also excited by the immense potential of the Manchester United prodigy, as per the report. Garnacho was named in the Argentina senior team as part of an initial 44-man squad for their World Cup qualifiers that month.

The Spain-born Argentine youth international also made it to the 33-man squad but did not feature in those games. However, as per the report, he caught the eye of Lionel Messi, who was impressed with the youngster in training with the senior team.

The 17-year-old continued to impress as he starred for his country at the recent Maurice Revello tournament in Toulon. Former Barcelona midfielder and now Argentina U20 coach Javier Mascherano had encouraging words to say about the youngster:

"Alejandro is a great player with a lot of potential for growing" said Mascherano. “It is clear that by playing in the club he plays for, and above all the importance his club gives him for the future, it is up to him to show what he is capable of.”

The technically-gifted winger finished the tournament as the joint second top scorer with four goals in four games. The teenage sensation is held in very high regard at Old Trafford and his potential was initially spotted by interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The youngster was given two cameo appearances by the German manager in the closing stages of last season against Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

As per the aforementioned report, Erik ten Hag is also largely impressed with Garnacho and is looking to fast-track his career next season. He wants the talented young winger to play a much bigger role next season.

With Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard set to be released at the end of this month, Garnacho could get his first-team chances next season.

Can the Manchester United prodigy become the face of Argentine football in the post-Lionel Messi era?

Lionel Messi is far beyond a generational talent but the fact that he is 34 years of age means Argentina will eventually need young shoulders to rely on.

Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho is one of the biggest talents of his age.

The Madrid-born winger turns 18 next month but has already showcased that he is destined for a great future. He scored a brace in the FA Youth Cup final against Nottingham Forest, helping United win the trophy for the first time in 10 years.

If he can continue his stunning progress, the young winger can definitely become the posterboy of Argentine football in the post-Lionel Messi era.

The teenager could also become the face of Manchester United in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era.

