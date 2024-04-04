Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars involved in verbal altercation with match officials and Monterrey staff after CONCACAF Cup loss - Reports

Lionel Messi reportedly had an argument with Monterrey staff and match officials after Inter Miami lost the first leg of their CONCACAF quarter-final against the Mexican club.

The Herons succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Monterrey at home on Wednesday (April 3). They were in the driving seat after Tomas Aviles gave them the lead in the 19th minute. However, a 65th-minute red card to David Ruiz turned things around.

Maximiliano Meza equalized for Monterrey four minutes later, while Jorge Rodriguez grabbed the winner with one minute left to 90. Inter Miami must now execute a comeback when they travel to Mexico for the second leg on April 10.

While the tie is far from over, the Major League Soccer club were unhappy with what unfolded on Wednesday. Manager Gerardo Martino, accompanied by players Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba, reportedly went to the referee's office to complain about the officiating in the game.

According to FOX journalist Fernando Schwart (h/t GOAL), Lionel Messi was also involved in the altercation. This is despite the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner missing the game due to a hamstring injury. The Argentinian was seemingly not pleased with what he saw from the sidelines.

Apart from expressing their discontent with the match officials, Messi and Co. also confronted the Monterrey staff over their pre-game comments. The Mexican club's manager Tano Ortiz had suggested that Inter Miami receive partial treatment from the referees. He said:

"Everything that surrounds Messi can lead to sporting and non-sporting decisions being made. Obviously, I don't know if it will harm us, but the business is not for us. Sportingly, we are going to win. Afterwards, I can't handle other things."

What next for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami?

Inter Miami are currently on a three-game winless run, having lost to New York Red Bulls and drawn against New York City in their last two MLS games. They will, therefore, be determined to return to winning ways when they face Colorado at home on Saturday (April 6).

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has not featured for the Herons since their 3-1 CONCACAF win against Nashville on March 14. The superstar could be in line to feature against Colorado this weekend as he edges closer to a return.

Gerardo Martino will hope to have Messi back in the mix for the trip to Mexico next week. Monterrey, meanwhile, have reportedly requested the CONCACAF to look into the post-game altercation on Wednesday.

Poll : Can Inter Miami overturn deficit and defeat Monterrey in CONCACAF Cup fixture? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion