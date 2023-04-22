Lionel Messi lands in Barcelona with 15 suitcases amid rumors over Camp Nou return: Reports

Barca fans will be sweating with anticipation as Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona this summer appears increasingly likely. Senior journalist Gerard Romero has reported that the Argentine superstar has now landed in the Catalan city, further adding weight to the rumors.

Romero also disclosed that this is no ordinary visit for the Argentine superstar. According to BarcaWorldwide on Twitter, he revealed that Messi was in Barca with his family and a lot of luggage:

“This is not a regular visit for Messi in Barcelona as Pepe Costa (Messi's right-hand man) was carrying 15 suitcases. In view of his previous visits, Leo Messi went out through a different door at the airport this time in order not to be seen by anyone in Barcelona.”

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣️ Gerard Romero: "Lionel Messi is closer than ever to returning to Barcelona."







‼️🗣️ Gerard Romero: "Lionel Messi is closer than ever to returning to Barcelona."

The journalist finished by stating:

“Lionel Messi is closer than ever to returning to Barcelona. We have to stay vigilant in the coming days because there are moves that may happen.”

With Messi's contract at Paris Saint-Germain set to expire at the end of the season, and renewal prospects looking bleak, Barca could pounce to sign the legend for free.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide



🗣️ Gerard Romero: "In view of his previous visits, Leo Messi went out through a different door at the airport this time in order not to be seen by anyone in Barcelona."

The club are reportedly working tirelessly to turn the dream of Messi donning the Blaugrana jersey once again into a reality. They also see him joining the team's tour of the United States, scheduled for July 19th to 30th, according to SPORT.

With no World Cup or European Championship distractions this summer, Xavi wants the entire squad, including Messi, available for the American pre-season tour.

Lionel Messi family's Barcelona school move fuels return rumors

Lionel Messi with his family

As each day passes, whispers of Lionel Messi's potential return to Barca grow louder. Following revelations that the PSG superstar would be headed to Camp Nou, journalist Adrian Sanchez has now uncovered another intriguing detail.

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Mas que pelotas', Sanchez claims that Messi's family has opted to reserve spots for their children at their previous school in Barca (via Marca):

"A while ago I had a very important conversation and, after checking with various sources, we can tell you that Messi's family has asked for a reservation for a place for his children at the school where they have gone all their lives and have all their friends. It is news that undoubtedly makes it quite clear and defined where the future of the Argentine is going and, also, where the future of Barcelona is going.

"This is something that would define the future of the Argentine. In addition, we were able to learn that the place at the French school where his children attended was not renewed. For me, this is an absolute bombshell and makes it clear where he is going. Messi's head is in Barca."

With each passing day, Messi's chances of returning to his former club seem greater.

