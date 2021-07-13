Lionel Messi could lead Argentina against Italy in a 'Super Cup' - Reports

Days after leading Argentina to their first Copa America triumph in 28 years, recent reports suggest Lionel Messi could soon be facing Euro 2020 winner Italy in a 'Super Cup'.

According to Barca Blaugranes, CONMEBOL, South America's footballing body have requested UEFA to hold a one-off game between Argentina and Italy to find out which team is better.

Earlier, the winner of each confederation's tournament would compete against one another in the FIFA Confederations Cup. However, the tournament has been scrapped. The last edition of the Confederations Cup was played in Russia in 2017, which was won by Germany.

Despite the proposal, Argentina and Lionel Messi will have to wait to compete against Italy. Due to the global pandemic and congestion in club football scheduling, the proposed game will be played before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It is worth noting that the concept of European and South American champions playing against each other is not new. The Artemio Franchi Trophy was played in 1985 and 1993. France were the first winners of the tournament, beating Uruguay 2-0 while Argentina were victorious in 1993, defeating Denmark.

Lionel Messi guided Argentina to their first Copa America title in 28 years

Coincidentally, Argentina's last Copa America title prior to 2021 saw them compete against the European champions in Denmark. It seems like history is going to repeat itself.

Earlier this week, Lionel Messi guided Argentina to their first international trophy in 28 years. La Albiceleste defeated home favorites Brazil in the final thanks to a first-half goal by Angel di Maria.

Lionel Messi was the standout player in the 2021 Copa America. The 33-year-old scored four goals and assisted a further five. Messi was awarded the Top Scorer award as well as the Best Player award.

After winning the Copa America, Messi will hope to continue his spectacular summer by signing a new two-year deal with Barcelona.

The Argentine has never faced Italy in his international career. So if a game between Argentina and Italy goes through, it will be a first for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

