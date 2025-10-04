Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami begin talks to sign 28-year-old ex-Real Madrid star: Fabrizio Romano

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have commenced talks to sign former Real Madrid star Sergio Reguilon ahead of the commencement of the playoffs, as per reports. The Spanish left-back will join the Herons immediately, as he has been a free agent since the end of the 2024-25 season. Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Reguilon has an offer from the MLS side and is expected to accept their offer and join the club imminently. The former Tottenham Hotspur man considers the opportunity to join the Herons as the best one of the options available to him among a number of offers. Reguilon last played for Tottenham in the 2024-25 season and was one of those who left the club after their Europa League triumph. He made six appearances for Spurs last season, with just two of them coming from the start of games. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have taken their opportunities to sign high-profile players to bolster their squad since his arrival in Florida. Reguilon fits into this demographic, seeing as he has played in England and Spain, and for the Spanish national team. Reguilon's arrival will provide a timely boost for Javier Mascherano's side as they prepare for the MLS playoffs. The 28-year-old left-back will provide cover for Jordi Alba, potentially allowing the former Barcelona man to feature further forward. In addition to Real Madrid and Spurs, he counts Sevilla and Manchester United among his former clubs, having spent time on loan with both sides.Lionel Messi's Inter Miami set to offer new deal to stalwart: ReportsLionel Messi is likely set to remain teammates with Luis Suarez for a while longer as Inter Miami are set to extend the contract of the Uruguayan, as per reports. The 38-year-old striker is out of contract at the end of the year, having signed a one-year contract extension at the end of 2024. Inter Miami News Hub @IntermiamicfhubLINK🚨BREAKING: Luis Suárez has received a contract renewal offer from Inter Miami. The Uruguayan is currently evaluating it. (via @MartinCharquero)According to journalist Martin Charquero (via @Intermiamicfhub), Inter Miami have sent a contract offer to former Uruguay international Suarez. The former Liverpool and Barcelona man has previously expressed his desire to retire alongside Lionel Messi, and is now considering the terms of the offer before providing a response. Suarez has scored nine goals and provided ten assists in the MLS this season, helping the Herons reach the playoffs. His record stands at 41 goals and 28 assists in 80 games since joining the club ahead of the 2024 season, following a spell with Gremio in the Brasileirao Serie A.