  • home icon
  • Football
  • Inter Miami CF
  • Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami begin talks to sign 28-year-old ex-Real Madrid star: Fabrizio Romano

Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami begin talks to sign 28-year-old ex-Real Madrid star: Fabrizio Romano

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Oct 04, 2025 05:14 GMT
SOCCER: SEP 30 MLS Inter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire - Source: Getty
SOCCER: SEP 30 MLS Inter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire - Source: Getty

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have commenced talks to sign former Real Madrid star Sergio Reguilon ahead of the commencement of the playoffs, as per reports. The Spanish left-back will join the Herons immediately, as he has been a free agent since the end of the 2024-25 season.

Ad

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Reguilon has an offer from the MLS side and is expected to accept their offer and join the club imminently. The former Tottenham Hotspur man considers the opportunity to join the Herons as the best one of the options available to him among a number of offers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reguilon last played for Tottenham in the 2024-25 season and was one of those who left the club after their Europa League triumph. He made six appearances for Spurs last season, with just two of them coming from the start of games.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have taken their opportunities to sign high-profile players to bolster their squad since his arrival in Florida. Reguilon fits into this demographic, seeing as he has played in England and Spain, and for the Spanish national team.

Ad

Reguilon's arrival will provide a timely boost for Javier Mascherano's side as they prepare for the MLS playoffs. The 28-year-old left-back will provide cover for Jordi Alba, potentially allowing the former Barcelona man to feature further forward. In addition to Real Madrid and Spurs, he counts Sevilla and Manchester United among his former clubs, having spent time on loan with both sides.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami set to offer new deal to stalwart: Reports

Lionel Messi is likely set to remain teammates with Luis Suarez for a while longer as Inter Miami are set to extend the contract of the Uruguayan, as per reports. The 38-year-old striker is out of contract at the end of the year, having signed a one-year contract extension at the end of 2024.

Ad
Ad

According to journalist Martin Charquero (via @Intermiamicfhub), Inter Miami have sent a contract offer to former Uruguay international Suarez. The former Liverpool and Barcelona man has previously expressed his desire to retire alongside Lionel Messi, and is now considering the terms of the offer before providing a response.

Suarez has scored nine goals and provided ten assists in the MLS this season, helping the Herons reach the playoffs. His record stands at 41 goals and 28 assists in 80 games since joining the club ahead of the 2024 season, following a spell with Gremio in the Brasileirao Serie A.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications