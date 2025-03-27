Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami open to signing Cristiano Ronaldo amid his desire to feature in FIFA Club World Cup this summer: Reports

Inter Miami are open to signing Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo on a short-term deal that would unite him with Lionel Messi. Ronaldo is keen on participating in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup this summer, as reported by talkSPORT (via GOAL).

Ad

Messi's Inter Miami are one of 32 sides that are set to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup, where the winners will take home $125 million. The Herons have been placed in Group A, along with Porto, Al-Ahly, and Palmeiras. The tournament is set to take place in the United States between June 14 and July 13.

Ronaldo currently plies his trade for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr. While the 40-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, he has reportedly decided to sign a new one-year deal.

Ad

Trending

However, Ronaldo is allegedly interested in first signing a short-term deal with a club that is participating in the FIFA Club World Cup. This has paved the way for David Beckham and Inter Miami to make a bold move in the transfer window, with the Herons reportedly open to uniting Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami would also reportedly be able to afford Ronaldo's high wages. The Portugal icon currently earns £3.18 million per week at Al-Nassr.

Ad

How have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fared in the FIFA Club World Cup?

While Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen on participating in this year's FIFA Club World Cup, Lionel Messi is set to feature in it for the fourth time in his storied career. Let's take a look at how both superstars have fared in the tournament in their club careers:

Ad

Ronaldo has an exceptional record in the competition, netting seven goals and registering three assists in eight appearances across four different editions (2009, 2015, 2017, and 2018). The Al-Nassr icon won all four FIFA Club World Cups, with three coming during his time at Real Madrid and one with Manchester United.

On the other hand, Messi has bagged five goals and one assist in five appearances. The 37-year-old represented Barcelona in three different editions (2010, 2012, and 2016), emerging victorious in all of them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback