Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami's MLS rivals ready to offer Neymar Jr a deal that will see him earn similar salary to ex-Barca teammate: Reports

MLS side Chicago Fire are reportedly set to offer Neymar Jr. a deal similar to the one Lionel Messi signed at Inter Miami when he joined the club in 2023. The Brazilian forward has been teammates with Messi at his former clubs Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Neymar's current contract with Al-Hilal is set to expire in June 2025. The Brazilian is unlikely to stay at the club as his time in Saudi Arabia has been riddled with injuries. Neymar has made only seven appearances for Al-Hilal, recording one goal and three assists.

The Selecao superstar has been linked to MLS side Inter Miami for a potential reunion with Lionel Messi. However, the Herons' rivals Chicago Fire are reportedly willing to offer Neymar a lucrative deal to lure him away.

According to GiveMeSport, MLS outfit Chicago Fire have begun preliminary talks with Neymar's camp to sign the superstar. The report suggests that they are keen to offer Neymar Jr. a salary similar to that of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami alongside sponsorship bonuses. The Argentine superstar reportedly earns around $20 million annually, per MLS Players Salary Guide.

Neymar Jr. currently earns around $100 million annually at Al-Hilal - wages that cannot be matched by any club in the MLS. The aforementioned report suggests that the Brazilian's entourage has demanded a higher salary than what is being offered.

As of now, Chicago Fire are the only MLS club holding talks to sign Neymar despite earlier reports speculating a reunion with Messi at Inter Miami.

"Football is full of surprises" - When Neymar Jr. hinted at reuniting with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami

L to R: Suarez, Messi and Neymar - Source: Getty

In an interview with CNN Sport, Neymar Jr. shared his thoughts on reuniting with his ex-teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami. He spoke positively about reviving the MSN (Messi, Suarez, Neymar) trio and said (via GOAL):

"Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible. They are my friends. We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio. I’m happy at Al-Hilal, I’m happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows. Football is full of surprises."

Messi, Neymar, and Suarez formed one of the deadliest attacking trios in football between 2014 and 2017 in Barcelona. They were notably central to Barca's 2014-15 treble-winning squad. Although the Brazilian has not played with Suarez since he departed from Catalunya in 2017, Messi and Neymar Jr. reunited at PSG in 2021.

Lionel Messi and Neymar shared the pitch 206 times for Barcelona and PSG, recording 67 joint-goal contributions.

