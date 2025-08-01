Lionel Messi likely to play cricket match in India as details of Argentine star’s promotional tour comes to light: Reports

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to play a cricket match alongside Indian cricket superstars during his promotional tour in India later this year. The legendary Argentine is expected to visit cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai in India between December 13-15, 2025.

According to multiple reports from India, a leading event management agency has asked the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to reserve the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for December 14, 2025. Lionel Messi will reportedly play cricket alongside some former and current cricketers in Mumbai's historic stadium as a part of his promotional tour in India. The report did not specify any names of cricketers expected to be a part of the promotional game, but multiple legends could be involved.

A source from the MCA told the Indian Express:

"Messi will be at Wankhede Stadium on December 14. He is likely to play a cricket match, too, with former and current cricketers. The organisers will come up with a complete schedule once everything is finalised."

The reported upcoming visit could mark Lionel Messi's second appearance in India. He last visited Kolkata, India, in 2011. The Argentine played a friendly game against Venezuela in the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. His upcoming tour is also expected to have a stop at the capital city of West Bengal, a city known for its football culture for decades.

When Lionel Messi opened up about his previous visit to India in 2011

Messi magic set to unfold in Kolkata - Source: Getty

In an interview via The Hindu in 2014, Lionel Messi opened up about his visit to India in 2011. The Argentine superstar revealed that the country had a lasting impression on him, saying:

"The last time I stepped into India, I was overwhelmed with the warmth and passion this country showered on me. India left its famously lasting impression and with that lingering memory, my family and I have always wanted to develop an association with the country."

Messi's visit to India in September 2011 saw him Argentina in a 1-0 win over Venezuela at a friendly match. At that time, the legendary forward was still in Barcelona, where he spent most of his professional career until 2021.

Although Messi has not returned to India since then, his Argentina teammate Emiliano Martinez visited Kolkata for two days in July 2023. The tour came after Lionel Messi's historic victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He currently plays for MLS side Inter Miami and is keen on leading them to the Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup this year.

