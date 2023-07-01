Lionel Messi on the lookout for new home with special requirement despite having 4 properties worth around £15 million in Miami: Reports

According to the Mirror, Lionel Messi is in the hunt for a waterside condo in Miami as he looks to settle in the US city following his move to MLS club Inter Miami. Messi already has four homes in the city that are worth £15 million.

Messi already owns an apartment in the Porsche Design Tower. The area of the apartment is 4,400 square meters. He also owns the entire ninth floor of the Regalia Tower on Collins Avenue.

He also has two properties at the luxurious Trump Royale Tower. Messi bought his Porsche Design Tower for £7 million. He splashed out £6 million on the Regalia Tower. The Argentina captain spent £800,000 each on the towers of the Trump Royale Hotel.

Lionel Messi announced last month that he would be joining MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent. The Argentine's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired on June 30. He will now embark on a new journey with the MLS.

Lionel Messi recently spoke about difficulties during his PSG stint

Lionel Messi spent two seasons at PSG. He underwent a difficult adaptation phase. The Argentina captain could score only 11 goals and provide 15 assists in 34 matches in his first season at the club.

Overall, Messi never replicated his Barcelona standards during his time in the French capital.

Speaking about his time in Ligue 1, Messi recently told beIN Sport:

"I came to Paris because I liked the club, I had friends, a lot of people I knew in the dressing room. It seemed to me that, beyond what the club was, I was going to have a much easier adaptation to any other side that I could go. That's why I decided to come. The adaptation was very difficult, much more than I expected."

He added:

"Beyond the fact that I had known people in the locker room, it was difficult to adapt to the change, being late, not having a preseason. Adapting to a new way of playing, new teammates, the city, to which it was very difficult for me and my whole family to adapt to at the beginning."

His PSG chapter is over. Messi has already left European football with his move to MLS club Inter Miami. The David Beckham co-owned club is currently at the bottom of the MLS table.

