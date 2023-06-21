Lionel Messi could make debut in USA against Premier League giants: Reports 

Lionel Messi's debut in the United States could come against Arsenal. The Argentine announced that he will join MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent once his Paris Saint-Germain deal expires on June 30.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are set to conduct their pre-season in the States. They will face clubs like AS Monaco, FC Nurnberg, Barcelona, Manchester United, and MLS All Stars.

The MLS All Stars, managed by Wayne Rooney, will play against Mikel Arteta's team on July 20 in Washington DC. Messi could be a part of the team.

Fans might remember that Cristiano Ronaldo's debut on Saudi soil came for the Royadh XI against Paris Saint-Germain. Lionel Messi also making his debut on US soil in an all-star team would be uncannily similar.

Juan Martin Del Potro spoke about Lionel Messi's Inter Miami switch

Argentine tennis ace Juan Martin Del Potro is currently the number-3 ranked ATP star in the world. The Argentine recently said that he will look to have Messi as a neighbor in Miami.

Del Potro has an apartment in Miami. His compatriot Messi is also expected to be based in Miami. Messi already has a stunning house there. Speaking about Messi's move, Del Potro said (via El Grafico):

"I'm going to have Lionel Messi as a neighbor. It's nice that he's going to play in Miami, but above all what he said: get out of focus a bit and prioritize the family."

He added:

"He comes from the World Cup, the Copa América, with many years of too much pressure. A lot of emotional charge. Having won the World Cup already puts him in a position where he can enjoy himself. It's time for everyone to let him enjoy."

Messi's arrival in the US is a big deal for US soccer. Even stars of other sports are keen to see how this chapter plays out. Messi, though, will have to pull up his socks quickly as Inter Miami are currently rock-bottom in the MLS table.

