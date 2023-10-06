Lionel Messi could make incredible return to play for Barcelona as details emerge: Reports 

Lionel Messi could make a sensational return to play for Barcelona in January, provided Inter Miami fail to qualify for the Eastern Conference playoffs.

As per Spanish outlet AS (via ESPN), Messi's return is a possibility but only on a loan deal. It would give him the opportunity to bid a proper farewell to the fans he played in front of for 17 years.

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract in 2021. He spent two relatively successful years with the Parisians but saw his time in France come to an ugly end with disputes within the club resulting in an exit in 2023. He then decided to join David Beckham's Inter Miami in the MLS in July this year.

His new club's managing owner Jorge Mas recently admitted that Inter Miami would be open to playing a friendly against Barcelona. Mas believes that will give Lionel Messi a deserved opportunity to play in front of the Barca fans one last time.

Messi joined Barcelona as a kid and climbed through the ranks to become a first-team regular, and eventually a legend. He made 778 competitive appearances for the Catalans, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists, making him the all-time leader in both those criteria.

It would be a dream come true for both Messi and Barcelona's fans should he be able to return on loan in January. However, it all depends on whether Miami can make the playoffs.

Lionel Messi included in Argentina squad despite injury layoff

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has included Lionel Messi in his squad to face Peru and Paraguay in the World Cup Qualifiers. This is despite Messi having missed each of Inter Miami's last four games. Coincidentally, they have not won any of those, drawing just one.

Expand Tweet

Scaloni has been clear about building his La Albiceleste squad around Messi and it showed in their incredible triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Whether the manager actually intends to play Messi in one or both of the games, or whether his inclusion is purely for morale and support remains to be seen.

As of now there is no clear picture about when Lionel Messi could return to action but his club and national teammates will be hoping that day is not far away.