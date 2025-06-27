Lionel Messi offered stunning Cristiano Ronaldo-style contract to join Saudi Pro League side - Reports

PIF (Public Investment Fund) are reportedly pushing to sign Lionel Messi and reignite the Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry in the Saudi Pro League clubs. They want to take advantage of his contract talks stalling at Inter Miami and lure him away.

Ad

As per a report in TEAMtalk, PIF are keen on Messi despite his initial rejection in 2023. Al Hilal are the top prospects for the deal, as they are looking to bring in a star forward.

PIF are reportedly willing to offer the Argentine a deal similar to Cristiano Ronaldo, which will see him take home over $200 million per season.

Al Hilal were looking to sign him after the contract at PSG expired, but the Argentine joined Inter Miami. Saudi Pro League sporting director Michael Emenalo spoke to The Guardian and admitted that the doors were always open for Messi. He said in 2023:

Ad

Trending

"The reasons that he [Lionel Messi] ended up in MLS is something that I don't have answers to. If he decides next season that he wants to come here, we will be happy to welcome him. If he wants to stay in MLS, we will be very, very happy for him."

"The Saudi Pro League is open for business to any superstar that wants to come. If there is an indication that there is an opening and any of the superstars that you know and I know says, 'We are interested in coming to this league', we will work very very hard to bring them in."

Ad

Al Hilal have been in talks to sign Victor Osimhen but have not managed to get the signature of the Nigerian striker. They are pushing to bring in a top talent after terminating the contract of Neymar.

Lionel Messi admits he had offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League

Lionel Messi confirmed in his interview with Time that he had an offer from the Saudi Pro League. He admitted that he planned to return to Barcelona, but had to look at other offers as the Catalan side was not in a position to sign him. He said:

Ad

"My first option was to return to Barcelona, but it was not possible. I tried to return, and it did not happen. It is also true that later I was thinking a lot about going to the Saudi league, where I know the country and they have created a very powerful competition that can become an important league in the near future. It was Saudi Arabia or MLS, and both options seemed very interesting to me."

Lionel Messi has been at Inter Miami since 2023 and is in talks to extend his deal. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his contract at Al Nassr and will remain with the club until 2027.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More