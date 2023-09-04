Lionel Messi has private agreement to exclude himself from one MLS rule after Inter Miami switch: Reports 

Lionel Messi reportedly has a private agreement in place to bypass one particular rule after moving to MLS side Inter Miami this summer.

It's understandable that the media team and fans want to watch content featuring Messi as much as possible. He's arguably the most famous and accomplished player to set foot in the league.

However, according to the Daily Mail (h/t Joe.co.uk), the seven-time Ballon d'Or is seemingly exempt from a rule that obligates players to be available for interviews. Apparently, players are required to be available for post-match interviews with the league's media team or broadcast partners Apple TV.

However, the 36-year-old made himself unavailable for an interview after Inter Miami's goalless league draw against Nashville on August 31. Later, an MLS spokesperson clarified the situation (h/t the Athletic):

"There was a misunderstanding regarding Lionel Messi’s media access. He has not violated any guidelines for his media availability in Major League Soccer."

The game against Nashville was the first time Messi did not score or assist for Inter Miami since his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. It's also the only match so far that the Argentine superstar has failed to win at the final whistle in North America.

Messi has amassed 11 goals in as many games across competitions for Vice City while also laying out five assists.

Inter Miami manager happy after Lionel Messi stars in win over LAFC

Lionel Messi was at his sparkling best in Inter Miami's 3-1 league win over defending MLS champions Los Angeles FC on Monday (September 4).

Miami took the lead in the 14th minute after Facundo Farias' wonderfully improvised finish. Messi then shifted into fifth gear in the second half, sliding a well-timed through pass for Jordi Alba, who had acres of space to run into.

The former Barcelona left-back made no mistake with his finish. Messi wasn't done yet, though. In the 83rd minute, he sacrificed a big goal-scoring opportunity for himself to assist Leanardo Campana's goal.

Manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino said (h/t @psg_chief):

"Today was our best game so far since the beginning of Messi's era here."

Ryan Hollingshead's late goal in the 90th minute was a consolation one for LAFC, who won the MLS last season. They're third in the Western Conference, amassing 40 points from 26 games.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 25 points from as many league games. Since Lionel Messi's debut, they have collected seven out of a possible nine points in the competition and have also won the Leagues Cup, their first ever trophy.