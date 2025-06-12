Lionel Messi receives offer from Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr's SPL rivals: Reports

Lionel Messi has reportedly received an offer to reignite his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo. A Saudi Pro League club is said to be keen on signing the Argentine from Inter Miami this summer.

As per a report in Al Yawn (via YS Scores), Messi has an offer from a Saudi Pro League side as his renewal talks with Inter Miami have stalled. The Middle East side are keen on getting the World Cup winner to boost the league's viewership and also reignite the rivalry with Ronaldo.

Messi did consider a move to Saudi Arabia in 2023 when he was leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentine told TIME Magazine that he wanted a return to Barcelona.

However, once it was clear that a move back to the Catalan side was out of the picture, he had offers from Saudi and MLS on his table. He said:

"I was thinking a lot about going to the Saudi league. I know the country and they have created a very powerful competition that can become an important league in the near future. As the country's tourism ambassador, it was a destination that attracted me, especially because I've enjoyed everything I have visited, because of how football is growing in the country and because of the effort they are putting into creating a top competition. It was Saudi Arabia or MLS, and both options seemed very interesting to me."

The report did not mention which club has made the offer to Lionel Messi. However, they have speculated that the offer is from Al Ahli, who finished just three points below Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in the recently concluded season.

MLS clubs told to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and add competition for Lionel Messi

Former USMNT star Alexi Lalas wants to see Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi in the MLS and has urged the clubs to make a move for the Portuguese.

He said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd (via Mirror):

"Absolutely, there's a world where he lands in the MLS. Kind of the final frontier for him, and when I say him we're also talking about his brand, I'm here for it. Bring it. I love it. I know the whole retirement type of thing gets thrown around, but these are arguably two of the best players ever to play the game, and that we have them, and you just mentioned what Messi is doing is great, but they also, their brands are relative to what they have done with each other and against each other over the years. And so to kind of rejuvenate that would be kind of cool."

Cristiano Ronaldo has since said that he was set to stay at Al Nassr.

