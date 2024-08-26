Lionel Messi rejected word record offer from Al Hilal before making Inter Miami move - Reports

Lionel Messi reportedly turned down a stunning offer of €15 to 20 million per week from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal before moving to Inter Miami. Al Hilal were said to be keen on signing him in the summer of 2023.

As per a report by Fox Sports, Messi was set to take home a whopping €900 million to €1 billion in wages per season. However, he chose to reject the offer from the Saudi Pro League side and joined Inter Miami.

While talking to the TIME magazine in December last year, Messi admitted that he had the chance to resume his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League. The offer was considered by the Argentine and his family, but they opted against it. He said:

"I was thinking a lot about going to the Saudi league. I know the country and they have created a very powerful competition that can become an important league in the near future."

He added:

"As the country's tourism ambassador, it was a destination that attracted me, especially because I've enjoyed everything I have visited, because of how football is growing in the country and because of the effort they are putting into creating a top competition. It was Saudi Arabia or MLS, and both options seemed very interesting to me."

Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2023 and joined Inter Miami in the MLS. Barcelona were also reportedly keen on signing the forward, but could not get their financial condition sorted in time.

Saudi Pro League keeping doors open for Lionel Messi

Saudi Pro League sporting director Michael Emenalo spoke to The Guardian last year and stated that he was always ready to welcome Lionel Messi to the league. He added that they were unaware of the reasons for the Argentine rejecting their offer and said:

"The reasons that he [Lionel Messi] ended up in MLS is something that I don't have answers to. If he decides next season that he wants to come here, we will be happy to welcome him. If he wants to stay in MLS, we will be very, very happy for him."

He added:

"The Saudi Pro League is open for business to any superstar that wants to come. If there is an indication that there is an opening and any of the superstars that you know and I know says, 'We are interested in coming to this league', we will work very very hard to bring them in."

Lionel Messi has claimed that Inter Miami will be his last club and thus a move to the Saudi Pro League can be ruled out.

