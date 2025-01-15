Lionel Messi could rejoin Barcelona in 2025 after adding special clause in new Inter Miami contract - Reports

Lionel Messi could rejoin his former club Barcelona thanks to a special clause in his potential new deal with Inter Miami. As claimed by Spanish outlet El Nacional, if Messi signs a new deal with the Florina-based franchise, a special clause would be activated.

Lionel Messi's current deal with the Herons expires in December 2025 but the Argentine superstar is almost certain to renew his deal. El Nacional claims that Messi is expected to sign a new deal at Inter Miami until December 2026.

A new deal until December 2026 could mean Messi could retire when the American season comes to an end. It also means that Messi could be in perfect condition for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico.

On top of that, a special clause in the Argentine's deal would get activated should he sign a new deal at the Chase Stadium. A player playing in the US for more than two years can be loaned to another club while the US season is not underway.

The American football calendar contains a big break between November and March for which Messi could move to Barcelona on loan. Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic used the same clause to return to Arsenal and AC Milan respectively in the past.

Lionel Messi had to leave Barcelona in the summer of 2021 amid the club's financial struggles but has since been consistently linked with a return. Following an underwhelming two-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), he found himself a home at Inter Miami.

Barcelona fans chant Lionel Messi's name in Supercopa final win against Real Madrid

Barcelona fans chanted Lionel Messi's name during their 5-2 win against arch-rivals Real Madrid during the Supercopa de Espana final. The Blaugrana thrashed Carlo Ancelotti's side at the King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia on January 12.

While Messi no longer plays for Barca, fans love the eight-time Ballon d'Or and have made it quite evident. They chanted 'Messi! Messi' during the game. Here's the video (via All about Argentina on X):

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest player to ever grace the game and had a big role in Barcelona's dominance in Spain and Europe. The Argentine spent 21 seasons at the club, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 games. He won 34 trophies during his time at Camp Nou.

