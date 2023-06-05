Lionel Messi requests to delay Al-Hilal transfer until 2024 as he angles towards this move: Reports

Lionel Messi has reportedly asked Al-Hilal to delay his move to Saudi Arabia to 2024. The Argentine wants to join Barcelona this summer and is pushing for a return to La Liga.

As per a report in GOAL, Messi has contacted Al-Hilal and asked them to wait a year. He wants to move to the Middle East, but the unfinished business at Barcelona is currently on his mind.

The Argentine will become a free agent later this month when his PSG contract expires. The club have already confirmed his departure and the Argentine has begun talks with the Catalan side.

Jorge Messi, the Argentine's father and agent, was at the Barcelona office today and he admitted that his son was looking forward to playing for his former club again. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner had to leave in 2021 after the Catalan side couldn't renew his contract due to financial problems.

Al-Hilal have been pushing to sign Lionel Messi

Reports in MARCA have suggested that Al-Hilal have tabled a stunning €500 million per season offer to Lionel Messi. They have added that the initial offer was €400 million, but knowing that the PSG star was leaning towards a Barcelona return, it rose to €500 million.

Al-Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulaihi was open about the possibility of Lionel Messi joining them but joked that he was scared too. The Saudi Arabia national claimed that he did not want to be a player to be thrown out of the side because the Argentine did not like him. He told SBC:

"I do not know what will happen, and I am afraid that he says, 'I do not want number five.' I do not know if Messi will come or not, but if he comes, may God protect me! If he comes, God willing, I will not attend the first two days until I monitor the situation from afar so that he may forget me."

Al-Hilal manager Ramos Diaz was also quizzed by Reuters about Lionel Messi and he was ready to welcome the Argentine. He said:

"It grows all over the world; it was seen in the World Cup. Clubs can have eight foreigners; you can have the best because there are no financial problems. ...It happened with Ronaldo, and most of Al Hilal's foreigners are international. If they continue like this, they will grow. The presence of Cristiano (Ronaldo) is important to give football more expectation. They have the possibility of buying Messi, imagine the power they have."

Lionel Messi also has an offer on his table from Inter Miami (via ESPN) but a move to MLS is not on his mind.

