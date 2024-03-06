Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate with €12m release clause offers himself to Barcelona: Reports

Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate Paulo Dybala reportedly wants to follow in the Barcelona icon's footsteps and join the La Liga giants.

SPORT reports that Dybala has offered himself to Barca. The Argentine attacker is currently at AS Roma and has just over a year left to run on his contract.

Dybala, 30, has a €12 million release clause in his contract and he's keen on heading to Spain. He's been in fine form this season, posting 13 goals and seven assists in 26 games across competitions.

However, Barcelona don't view Dybala as a priority but they acknowledge that he's an option. The Catalan giants look set to undergo a rebuild under whoever replaces Xavi at the helm at the end of the season.

Dybala may have learned a thing or two about the Blaugrana during his time playing in the Argentina national team with Messi. Barca's all-time top goalscorer once waxed lyrical about the Roma striker tipping him for a bright future.

Lionel Messi was claimed to have told former La Abiceleste and Barcelona coach Gerardo Martino in 2016 (via Marca):

"This one's good, he's one of us."

The Inter Miami superstar had previously stated:

"Paulo is a great player with a huge future. I'm sure we'll have plenty to say about him in the next few years."

Barcelona could look to reignite their attack this summer amid a disappointing 2023-24 season. Robert Lewandowski has lacked consistent form and Vitor Roque, 19, just arrived at Camp Nou last summer.

Paulo Dybala insisted Barcelona legend Lionel Messi deserved to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi claimed his eighth Ballon d'Or last year.

Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or last year extending his record to eight, three more than his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Six of his Ballons d'Or came during his time at Barcelona.

However, Messi's triumph last year was contentious due to Erling Haaland's prolific season with Manchester City. The legendary forward was given his eighth award due to his heroics at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in which he captained Argentina to glory in Qatar.

Dybala had no doubts that Messi deserved to win the Ballon d'Or and insisted that he would retire as the greatest player in history. He said last December:

"Messi plays whole different football. It’s hard to even not give him the Ballon d’Or’s in the years he didn’t win it, because he’s the best since he started. At the World Cup he cleared all doubts, we know he is the best in the history and will be the best in history when he retires."

Messi, 36, was instrumental in Argentina winning the World Cup as he bagged seven goals and three assists in seven games. He won the tournament's Golden Ball award.