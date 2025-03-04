Lionel Messi’s Argentine teammate on Barcelona’s radar as Hansi Flick looks to bolster squad: Reports

Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate Paulo Dybala has been placed on Barcelona's radar, with the Catalan giants looking to do business in the upcoming transfer window. The Roma winger's performances have impressed the Blaugrana hierarchy, and Hansi Flick is looking to bolster his attack with the 31-year-old.

Indeed, Dybala has been instrumental in attack for Roma, since joining the Italian giants in 2022, after completing his stint at Juventus. He has racked up over 100 games for the Giallorossi, scoring 42 goals and providing 22 assists.

According to emerging reports from Fichajes.net, the 31-year-old could be on the verge of an exit this summer, and Catalonia is a potential destination. The Argentine's contract in Rome is set to expire next year, which could see Roma sell him this summer, rather than let him leave on a free transfer.

The Italian outfit would prefer to hold onto the winger, moving forward. However, there are no guarantees that he will agree to a contract extension, opening the door for Barcelona to submit an offer. With just a year left on his deal by this summer, the Blaugrana are not expected to spend much to sign Dybala, who won the 2022 World Cup alongside Lionel Messi.

Los Blancos legend reveals he "wanted to hit" Barcelona legend Lionel Messi

Real Madrid legend Marcelo has revealed how he wanted to "hit" Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, as the legendary Argentine playmaker caused problems for the full-back in Spain. The full-back played for Los Blancos, and this meant facing Messi in El Clasico.

Marcelo admitted to how much he struggled against the Barca legend, telling La Revuelta (via GOAL):

“I appreciate him a lot. He’s a crack, he’s incredible. I thought you were going to show me the videos in which he made a fool of me! I didn’t even see him pass me. He was very fast. But no problem, I was born in a place where dribbling is the best, not being dribbled.”

He further added:

“I wanted to hit him but I couldn’t get him.”

Marcelo played 546 games for Real Madrid, before leaving Valdebebas and eventually retiring from the sport. Lionel Messi also enjoyed a lengthy career with Barcelona, making 778 appearances for the Catalan giants. However, the legendary playmaker still turns out for Inter Miami and will be expected to partake in the upcoming World Cup next year.

