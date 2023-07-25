Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami begin talks to sign Real Madrid legend: Reports 

Inter Miami are reportedly set to bring in Lionel Messi's former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate and Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos. The MLS side are in talks with the Spaniard, who is currently a free agent.

As per a report in SPORT, Inter Miami are close to sealing the deal to bring Ramos into their squad. They have held positive talks with the defender and are now working on the final details.

Inter Miami are having a busy summer after landing Lionel Messi on a free transfer. They got Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba on a free transfer as well after the duo left Barcelona.

David Beckham's side have now got permission to add one more international player to the squad and are planning to get Ramos. The Spaniard left PSG last season following the expiry of his contract and has reportedly rejected a move to Saudi Arabia.

Tweeting his news of leaving PSG, the Spaniard wrote:

"Tomorrow will be a special day, tomorrow I will say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to @PSG_espanol . I don't know how many places you can feel at home, but without a doubt, PSG, its fans and Paris have been one of them for me. Thank you for two special years in which I was able to play in every tournament and give my all. I will face new challenges, I will wear other colours, but first, and for the last time: ¡#AllezParis!"

Luis Suarez was also linked with a move to Inter Miami, but Ramos is currently closer to reaching an agreement.

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos not surprised by Lionel Messi

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos spoke highly of Lionel Messi when they were teammates at PSG. The Spaniard claimed that he was delighted to be on the same side as he has suffered enough against the Argentine.

Speaking to the media (via GOAL), Ramos claimed that it was better to have Messi as a teammate than an opponent. He went on to call the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner the best footballer ever and said:

"I am no longer surprised by Messi. At Barca, he was used to deciding games like he did here. I'm glad he's on my team now. Of course, it's better to have him as a teammate. Whoever you give the choice to, of having Messi with or against you, the response is quick and honest."

He added:

"There was suffering for several years playing against Messi. I am now enjoying him. He is the best player football has ever produced."

Al-Ahli have offered a €20m-a-year deal to Ramos as per SPORT, but the defender has not accepted it - just like Lionel Messi, who was offered world-record wages by Al Hilal.