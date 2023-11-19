Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami chief David Beckham could launch deal to sign ex-Manchester United star: Reports

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham is interested in signing former Manchester United star David de Gea, according to a report by the Daily Star.

De Gea, currently unattached to a club, finds himself at a professional crossroads. His tenure at Old Trafford concluded this summer, and this has left him as a free agent, pondering various options about where he could play next.

One of these options includes a notable one from Beckham to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Earlier this year, the Manchester United legend succeeded in persuading Messi to ignore more lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia in favor of a contract with Miami.

Similarly, De Gea had the opportunity to embark on a financially rewarding journey to the Middle East after his departure from Old Trafford was confirmed. Yet, he has opted to hold out hope, rather than make the trip.

The former Red Devils goalkeeper is said to prefer a return to La Liga, with clubs like Real Betis and Valencia showing interest. However, the substantial disparity in potential earnings in Spain, compared to his previous £350,000-a-week salary at United, is a significant obstacle for him.

As a result, David Beckham's proposal has become increasingly attractive, especially with Lionel Messi's presence at the club.

Louis Saha advocates for Manchester United's acquisition of Jean-Clair Todibo

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has advised Erik ten Hag to set his sights on Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo to fortify the club's defensive line.

The connection between Todibo and a potential move to Old Trafford emerged last summer. At that juncture, the primary objective was to facilitate the departure of Harry Maguire, in order to generate funds, presumably for acquisitions such as Todibo.

Saha, sharing his thoughts with Betfred, expressed high regard for Todibo. He noted (via Manchester Evening News):

"He’s a very good defender. He’s very unlucky because currently there’s a golden generation of French defenders and that’s why he doesn’t have many caps for the national team. He’s very good on the ball, he’s calm and he would very much suit Manchester United’s style of play."

However, the potential pursuit of Todibo is laced with some controversy, given the imminent arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Old Trafford. Ratcliffe's sporting portfolio includes the ownership of Nice, who employ Todibo.