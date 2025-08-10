Lionel Messi's Inter Miami dealt blow as star player liked with exit from club: Reports

Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender may have played his last game alongside Lionel Messi as reports are linking him with a move away from the club. The USMNT shot-stopper appears set to leave the Herons after his recent struggles with injuries at the club.

Transfer expert Tom Bogert has reported via Worldsoccertalk.com that Callender is being considered by multiple MLS clubs ahead of the closure of their transfer window. The 27-year-old goalkeeper may be set to leave the Chase Stadium in the final 12 days of the window as talks have reached an advanced stage with multiple teams, but no agreement has been finalized.

Drake Callender played a key role for Inter Miami in their Leagues Cup triumph in 2023, as well as their Supporters Shield win a year later. He made 42 appearances for the club in 2024 before losing his place to 39-year-old Oscar Ustari after he picked up a groin injury at the start of 2025.

With Callender struggling with injury, the Herons signed Lionel Messi's compatriot Rocco Rios Novo to provide cover for Ustari in the first team. They also signed former USMNT international William Yarbrough, as well, to provide further depth in the goalkeeper position.

Drake Callender has made just three appearances for Javier Mascherano's side this year, having undergone a surgery to repair a sports hernia in May. A move away from the club may help him make a fresh start elsewhere after his recent injury nightmare, a chance he will be keen to take.

Lionel Messi ruled out for Inter Miami's Florida derby

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi will not feature for his side when they face rivals Orlando City in the MLS on Monday August 11th. The 38-year-old will miss a second game for the Herons following a hamstring injury picked up last week.

Herons boss Javier Mascherano revealead in a chat with Diario AS ahead of facing their fellow Florida-based side that it would be risky to have Lionel Messi feature. He revealed that the Argentine international is doing well and could soon return to action. He said (via Worldsoccertalk.com)

“No. Leo is fine, but obviously it would be crazy to take any risk by bringing him to Orlando tomorrow with everything we have coming up. We are very optimistic that he will be back with us soon."

Messi suffered his injury in the Leagues Cup meeting with Necaxa and missed the game against Pumas. His return to action will be determined by the medical staff at Inter Miami, but he was involved in personal training sessions on Saturday.

