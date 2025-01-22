  • home icon
  • Football
  • Lionel Messi
  • Lionel Messi's Inter Miami eyeing up summer move for 26-year-old Premier League defender: Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami eyeing up summer move for 26-year-old Premier League defender: Reports

By Mohul Bhowmick
Modified Jan 22, 2025 13:37 GMT
Inter Miami CF v America - Preseason Friendly - Source: Getty
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF gestures on the pitch in the first half of a preseason friendly match against America at Allegiant Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Inter Miami FC defeated America 3-2 in a penalty shootout. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are keeping close tabs on Ipswich Town's Luke Woolfenden for a possible transfer in the summer window, as per TWTD. The 26-year-old's contract with the Tractors ends in June, and several clubs in England and abroad are said to be interested in his signature.

The report suggests that along with Inter Miami, Championship leaders Sheffield United are also keen on signing Woolfenden. The defender, who was born in Ipswich, is highly rated in England, and has shown why with his recent performances. He has played in 10 matches across all competitions this season.

Woolfenden has made a total of 206 appearances for Ipswich so far in his career, in which he has also scored five goals and bagged four assists. He previously played for Swindon Town and Bromley before joining the Blues. In the Premier League, he has been noted for his tackling and distribution skills.

also-read-trending Trending

Lionel Messi was among the top goalscorers in the 2024 MLS season

Star player Lionel Messi was the joint second-highest goalscorer of the 2024 MLS season with 23 goals to his name. Messi also bagged 13 assists, which underlines his importance for the team even when not scoring goals.

The MLS season came to an end in December 2024 and the next campaign is slated to begin in February 2025. The American league follows a yearly calendar and not the usual European footballing schedule.

If Woolfenden does join the side, his presence will surely boost their defensive prospects. At the moment, they have a few top players such as Jordi Alba, Hector Martinez and Franco Negri in that department.

In attack, Messi is partnered by Luis Suarez while Brazilian forward Leo Afonso is also an exciting prospect. Having won the MLS Supporters' Shield in 2024, Inter Miami will be keen on repeating the feat this year as well.

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी