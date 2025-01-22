Lionel Messi's Inter Miami eyeing up summer move for 26-year-old Premier League defender: Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are keeping close tabs on Ipswich Town's Luke Woolfenden for a possible transfer in the summer window, as per TWTD. The 26-year-old's contract with the Tractors ends in June, and several clubs in England and abroad are said to be interested in his signature.

The report suggests that along with Inter Miami, Championship leaders Sheffield United are also keen on signing Woolfenden. The defender, who was born in Ipswich, is highly rated in England, and has shown why with his recent performances. He has played in 10 matches across all competitions this season.

Woolfenden has made a total of 206 appearances for Ipswich so far in his career, in which he has also scored five goals and bagged four assists. He previously played for Swindon Town and Bromley before joining the Blues. In the Premier League, he has been noted for his tackling and distribution skills.

Lionel Messi was among the top goalscorers in the 2024 MLS season

Star player Lionel Messi was the joint second-highest goalscorer of the 2024 MLS season with 23 goals to his name. Messi also bagged 13 assists, which underlines his importance for the team even when not scoring goals.

The MLS season came to an end in December 2024 and the next campaign is slated to begin in February 2025. The American league follows a yearly calendar and not the usual European footballing schedule.

If Woolfenden does join the side, his presence will surely boost their defensive prospects. At the moment, they have a few top players such as Jordi Alba, Hector Martinez and Franco Negri in that department.

In attack, Messi is partnered by Luis Suarez while Brazilian forward Leo Afonso is also an exciting prospect. Having won the MLS Supporters' Shield in 2024, Inter Miami will be keen on repeating the feat this year as well.

