Lionel Messi's Inter Miami invited to play in Copa Libertadores next season - Reports 

Chiqui Tapia, president of the AFA (Argentine Football Association), has made the CONMEBOL invite to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to play in the Copa Libertadores. The competition is the equivalent of the Champions League in South American football.

The top South American clubs participate in the competition. Inter Miami have now been invited to play in the tournament, according to Hugo Balassone of TyC Sport.

Inter Miami have reached the final of the Leagues Cup, winning all of their games in the competition. They will play Nashville United in the final.

When Lionel Messi joined the Miami-based club. they were the team struggling in the MLS the most. Messi's arrival, however, changed the landscape. Since making his debut for the club, the Argentine has scored nine goals and has provided one assist in six games. The 36-year-old is now on the brink of winning his first trophy as an Inter Miami player within a month of joining the club.

Jordi Alba sums up Inter Miami teammate Lionel Messi's greatness

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, former teammates at Barcelona, have now teamed up at Inter Miami, as the Spanish full-back also joined the Miami club as a free agent after terminating his Barca contract.

Over the years, Alba has seen Messi produce the goods time and again. Hence, the Argentine's recent performances haven't surprised Alba. After winning the semifinal against Philadelphia Union, the Spaniard said (via AS USA):

"Of course, Leo makes the difference. There's no doubt about it. But we're also here to help him with everything we can. I think we have seen a team that know how to compete well."

He added:

"I think it’s important that Messi keeps scoring, but I know him well. He doesn't think about that. That's statistics and add-ons for a player, but what Leo wants is to win for the team, for the people, for Inter Miami."

Messi, Alba, and Sergio Busquets, the three Barcelona legends have all been pivotal for Inter Miami in their recent run of impressive form. Fans will keep an eye on whether the trio can lead the team to silverware with a win against Nashville.