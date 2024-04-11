Lionel Messi's Inter Miami keen on signing former Manchester United star, have tabled an offer ahead of the transfer window - Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are reportedly looking to sign former Manchester United star Sergio Romero. The MLS side are keen on getting a goalkeeper, as Tata Martino is not happy with Drake Callender.

As per a report by journalist Martin Liberman, the 37-year-old Argentine has been offered a contract by Inter Miami. They believe the former Manchester United star can help stop the leaking of goals and get them further up the table.

The journalist took to X, formerly Twitter, and posted:

"Bombshell in Boca. They tell me that Inter Miami wants Sergio Romero, Boca's goalkeeper, and offered him a great contract. The goalkeeper and his family like the idea of living and playing in the USA. He would not renew with Boca and would go to the MLS. Boca would look for a goalkeeper."

The Argentine goalkeeper has been at Boca Juniors since 2022 but his contract expires at the end of this year. He left Manchester United in 2021 after six years at the club and winning the UEFA Europa League once. His partner was furious with the fans for not respecting the goalkeeper and took shots on social media by posting:

"Sergio Romero worked hard for his club. Last trophy they won, they lifted it with him. He helped the team reach four finals/semi-finals and then he was on the bench, only to lose them all. It is time for them to return the opportunity and let him go. RESPECT FOR ONCE!!!!"

He moved to Venezia for a year after leaving Old Trafford and then moved back to Argentina.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper on Lionel Messi

Sergio Romero spoke about Lionel Messi in 2018 and admitted that Argentina are not going to move away from depending on him until he retires. He believes that the current Inter Miami star has been key for them and they always struggle when the forward is not available.

He told TyC Sports:

"We are going to be Messi-dependent all of our lives because he is the best and we know that at any time he can win us a game. It was clear and evident that without him [when Lionel Messi was suspended or injured in qualifying], we struggled. Perhaps we haven't been able to put all the pieces together as we should have. I don't mind they criticise us for playing badly. We accept it."

Lionel Messi has played 79 matches with Sergio Romeo for the national team. Should the former Manchester United star move to Inter Miami, it would be the first time they play together at club level.