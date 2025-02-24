Lionel Messi's Inter Miami keen on signing veteran LaLiga star next summer: Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are keen to acquire the services of veteran midfielder Dani Parejo. A report from Fichajes.net suggests since Parejo is currently in the last few months of his contract at Villarreal, a possible move to North America could be on the cards.

Ad

Dani Parejo. who rose from the ranks of Real Madrid, went on to represent Queens Park Rangers in England and the Real Madrid senior team, Getafe and Valencia in Spain before moving to Villarreal in 2020. Parejo has played 25 matches so far across LaLiga and Copa del Rey this season. He has contributed three goals and one assist.

Currently a vital cog in Marcelino Garcia Toral's contingent, the midfielder might set sail for a fresh challenge to Florida. Inter Miami are currently one of the top sides in the MLS. The Javier Mascherano-coached side has players like Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi in the side.

Ad

Trending

The addition of Dani Parejo will only strengthen their midfield. His vision, ball distribution skills and commanding nature on the pitch will make him a standout addition to the MLS outfit.

The Miami side just kickstarted their Major League Soccer campaign with a draw against New York City in the first game. Currently, Mascherano is deploying 21-year-old David Ruiz alongside senior member of the side Sergio Busquets.

However, if the MLS outfit is able to convince Parejo to be a part of their project, the Inter Miami midfield could look even stronger.

Ad

Lionel Messi could play alongside Dani Parejo for the first time

Lionel Messi shares the dressing room with former Barcelona teammates and LaLiga stars Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez in his venture in Florida. Notably, they have been teammates at Barcelona before.

However, if Dani Parejo signs, this will be the first time Lionel Messi will play alongside him. The former FIFA World Cup winner has played 23 matches against Parejo between the 2009-10 to the 2020-21 season. Messi has defeated Parejo's side on 16 occasions.

Parejo has emerged victorious only on three occasions, with victory coming in the 2013-14, 2015-16 seasons and in the Copa del Rey final in the 2018-19 season. The other four fixtures ended in a draw.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback