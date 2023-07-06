Lionel Messi's Inter Miami linked with surprise move for big-money Real Madrid flop: Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are reportedly keen to sign ex-Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.

Hazard, 32, is currently assessing his options after being released as a free agent last month. He is enjoying his holidays following the end of his disappointing, albeit trophy-laden, four-year spell at Real Madrid.

According to Fichajes, Inter Miami are keen to add the Belgian star to their growing roster of known stars. The Major League Soccer (MLS) side are aiming to team the player up with Messi and Sergio Busquets.

Hazard, who has also been linked with his brother Kylian's team RWD Molenbeek, could decide to join Inter Miami this summer. Should he seal a move to Florida, he would be one of the candidates to occupy the position of a 'Designated Player', just like Messi.

However, Tata Martino's side would find it difficult to accommodate both the former Real Madrid and Barcelona attackers in their squad. They currently have Rodolfo Pizarro and Josef Martinez as two of their three 'Designated Players' and could be forced to lower one of their wages.

Apart from Messi and Busquets, Hazard could also team up with two other former Blaugrana players in the future. Andres Iniesta and Jordi Alba have also reportedly popped up on Inter Miami's radar of late.

Meanwhile, the Herons have also opened initial talks with former Real Madrid man Sergio Ramos about a potential transfer, as per SPORT.

Hazard, who lifted seven trophies at Santiago Bernabeu, struggled to replicate his usual form due to a number of injuries at Los Blancos. He scored just seven goals and laid out 12 assists in 76 games for them.

Real Madrid set to beat Barcelona in race to snap up 'Turkish Messi' this month: Reports

According to 90min, Real Madrid are set to sign Barcelona target and Fenerbahce star Arda Guler this summer. Both the La Liga sides were willing to pay more than his exit clause, with each bidding €20 million. But, the star has decided to accept a move to Santiago Bernabeu over their bitter rivals owing to Los Blancos scout Juni Calafat's influence.

Should the 18-year-old seal a move to Carlo Ancelotti's side, he would serve as a like-for-like replacement for Marco Asensio. He was given a unique moniker, "The Turkish Messi", by a Fenerbahce fan last year.

Guler, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2025, has registered nine goals and 12 assists in 51 games for Fenerbahce. He is currently averaging a goal and an assist at a good interval of every 91 minutes.

