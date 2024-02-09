Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami prepare $8 million offer after entering advanced negotiations to sign Argentine midfielder: Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are reportedly preparing an €8 million offer to sign Argentine midfielder Federico Redondo from Argentinos Juniors, according to reports from Tyc Sports.

The 21-year-old is mainly a defensive midfielder but can also be deployed higher up in the middle of the park. He has already made 58 appearances for the Argentine outfit across three seasons.

Born in Spain, Redondo, the son of Argentine footballer Fernando Redondo, chose to represent the Albiceleste. He has already made 16 appearances for them across U20 and U23 youth levels.

Redondo provides a more solid defensive workrate than all the current players in their squad, while also being progressive in his passing. He averaged 2.31 tackles and 1.44 interceptions while also having 6.82 progressive passes per 90, at an impressive pass completion rate of 86.7% (stats via FBRef).

Report says, Argentinos Juniors are likely to accept the bid with the player already in advanced talks with the MLS side. The Herons have good depth in midfield, with ex-Barcelona star Sergio Busquets, rising star David Ruiz and newly-signed Julian Gressel from Columbus Crew.

However, they have been struggling in their pre-season tour, having failed to register a single victory across five games (one draw and four losses).

Jordi Alba makes interesting claim about Miami teammates when Lionel Messi plays

Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba believes that the players at the club raise their level of play whenever Lionel Messi takes the field.

Messi played 30 minutes in The Herons' last game against J-League champions Vissel Kobe, but they ended up losing on penalties. Speaking to FOX Deportes after the game however, Alba said:

“The first half, they pushed harder, they had some chances to try and hurt us and I think the team, in the second half, was better. We had more control of the game. It’s clear that Leo’s entry gives the team a lot... Above all, we competed.”